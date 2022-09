कर्नाटक के फूड सिविल सप्लाई मंत्री उमेश कट्टी का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन, मुख्यमंत्री बसवराज बोम्मई ने जताया शोक

His (Umesh Katti) body will be shifted by air ambulance. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2pm at Sankeshwara. Last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. Holiday announced in schools &colleges today in Belagavi: Karnataka CM B Bommai https://t.co/IqzQJv1E2o pic.twitter.com/dTF8NA8iDZ