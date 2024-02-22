कश्मीर : स्कीइंग के दौरान हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आए 7 रूसी नागरिक, एक की मौत

#WATCH | Search and rescue operation is underway at Gulmarg as one foreign national is missing in the avalanche which hit the area today; Ambulances also stationed at the base pic.twitter.com/kjZCtLiRK7— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024
J-K: One foreigner dead, another injured as avalanche hits Gulmarg ski resort
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/POBSIgNcTb#JammuKashmir #avalanche #Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/4dpkMMVpES— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 22, 2024
अधिकारियों ने कहा कि रूसी स्कीयर में से एक की मौत हो गई है और छह का स्थानीय अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है, पुलिस कर्मी और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन की एक गश्ती टीम बचाव-सह-खोज अभियान चला रही है। प्रभावी बचाव अभियान और हिमस्खलन में फंसे लोगों को निकालने के लिए हेलीकॉप्टरों को सेवा में लगाया गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि बुधवार को गुलमर्ग में खेलो इंडिया शीतकालीन खेलों का उद्घाटन किया गया है। राजधानी नयी दिल्ली में रूसी राजदूतावास स्थानीय अधिकारियों के साथ लगातार संपर्क बनाए हुए है।