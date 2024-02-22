scriptKashmir: 7 Russian citizens hit by avalanche while skiing, one died | कश्मीर : स्कीइंग के दौरान हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आए 7 रूसी नागरिक, एक की मौत | Patrika News
कश्मीर : स्कीइंग के दौरान हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आए 7 रूसी नागरिक, एक की मौत

Feb 22, 2024 08:11:46 pm

Shaitan Prajapat

Avalanche Kashmir : जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग में गुरुवार को स्कीइंग के दौरान सात रूसी नागरिक हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आ गए, जिनमें से एक की मौत हो गई।

Avalanche Kashmir : जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग में गुरुवार को भारी हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आने से रूस के एक स्कीयर की मौत हो गई। रूस के सात स्कीयर हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आ गए थे इनमें से छह लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। खोज और बचाव कार्यों के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर तैनात किए गए। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आज गुलमर्ग के ऊपरी हिस्से में कोंगदूरी ढलान के पास भारी हिमस्खलन हुआ। विदेशी लोग स्थानीय लोगों के बिना स्की ढलानों पर गए थे। बचाव-सह-खोज अभियान चलाने के लिए सेना के कर्मियों और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन की एक गश्ती टीम को बुलाया गया।


अधिकारियों ने कहा कि रूसी स्कीयर में से एक की मौत हो गई है और छह का स्थानीय अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है, पुलिस कर्मी और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन की एक गश्ती टीम बचाव-सह-खोज अभियान चला रही है। प्रभावी बचाव अभियान और हिमस्खलन में फंसे लोगों को निकालने के लिए हेलीकॉप्टरों को सेवा में लगाया गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि बुधवार को गुलमर्ग में खेलो इंडिया शीतकालीन खेलों का उद्घाटन किया गया है। राजधानी नयी दिल्ली में रूसी राजदूतावास स्थानीय अधिकारियों के साथ लगातार संपर्क बनाए हुए है।

