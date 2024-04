लाल बहादुर शास्त्री के बेटे ने कहा- बीजेपी ने पैदा किया भ्रम कि बदल जाएगा संविधान

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and Congress leader Anil Shastri cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024.



He says, "I can sense the enthusiasm has declined this time. Today's time is quite different than the Lal Bahadur Shastri's time.… pic.twitter.com/HJLlAr0NDV