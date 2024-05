Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : 93 सीटों पर 11 बजे तक 25.41 फीसदी वोटिंग, पश्चिम बंगाल में सबसे ज्यादा और महाराष्ट्र में सबसे कम

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at a polling station in Kalaburagi.



Congress has fielded party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani from Kalaburagi constituency and BJP has fielded Umesh G Jadhav.… pic.twitter.com/ynfFT0bspi