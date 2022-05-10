scriptMehbooba Mufti said government wants to loot Mughal period properties | महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा मुगल काल में बनी संपत्तियों को लूटना चाहती है सरकार | Patrika News

महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा मुगल काल में बनी संपत्तियों को लूटना चाहती है सरकार

Taj Mahal controversy : ताजमहल को लेकर शुरू हुआ विवाद गहराता नजर आ रहा है। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने इस विवाद पर बयान देते हुए बीजेपी को खुली चुनौती दे है। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि अगर इनमें दम है तो ताजमहल, लालकिले को मंदिर बना के देखें।

Updated: May 10, 2022 05:20:49 pm

Taj Mahal controversy : वाराणसी की ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद के बाद ताजमहल का भी सर्वे कराने की मांग की गई है। पक्षकारों ने मांग की है कि ताजमहल में बंद 22 कमरो को खोलना चाहिए क्योंकि उसमें हिन्दू देवी-देवताओं की मूर्तियां रखी हुई है। इसको लेकर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ बैंच में याचिका भी दर्ज की गई है। इसके बाद से ही इस मुद्दे में राजनीति और विवाद शुरू हो गया है।
mehbooba-mufti-said-government-wants-to-loot-mughal-period-properties.jpg
इस विवाद पर अब पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती भी कूद पड़ी हैं। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि यह बड़े अफसोस की बात है कि जहां बीजेपी की सरकार लोगों को रोजगार नहीं दे पा रही है। महंगाई असमान को छू रही है, देश की संपत्ति बेची जा रही है, गरीबी के मामले में हमारा देश बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान और नेपाल से भी पीछे है। इसलिए ध्यान भटकाने के लिए लोगों को मुसलमानों के पीछे भेजा जा रहा है। इसमें मस्जिद, ताजमहल और अन्य शामिल हैं।
 
इसके आगे उन्होंने कहा कि होना तो ये चाहिए था जो लोग देश को लूट कर भागे हैं उनसे पैसे वापस लेने के बजाय मुगल काल में बनी संपत्तियों को लूटना चाहते हैं। इससे कुछ हासिल नहीं होगा। ये हिन्दु मुस्लिम को लड़ाना चाहते हैं। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने आगे कहा कि अगर इनमें दम है तो ताजमहल, लालकिले को मंदिर बना के दिखा दे। फिर देखते हैं कितने लोग इस देश को देखने के लिए आएंगे।
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

