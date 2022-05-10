महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा मुगल काल में बनी संपत्तियों को लूटना चाहती है सरकार

इसके आगे उन्होंने कहा कि होना तो ये चाहिए था जो लोग देश को लूट कर भागे हैं उनसे पैसे वापस लेने के बजाय मुगल काल में बनी संपत्तियों को लूटना चाहते हैं। इससे कुछ हासिल नहीं होगा। ये हिन्दु मुस्लिम को लड़ाना चाहते हैं। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने आगे कहा कि अगर इनमें दम है तो ताजमहल, लालकिले को मंदिर बना के दिखा दे। फिर देखते हैं कितने लोग इस देश को देखने के लिए आएंगे।
So, for distraction, people are being sent behind Muslims. It includes mosques, the Taj Mahal & others. Instead of getting back money from the people who escaped the country after looting it, they want to contort the properties built during Mughal era: Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/22oFhkGUg3— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022