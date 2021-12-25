scriptMerry Christmas 2021: देशभर में क्रिसमस की धूम, पीएम मोदी समेत इन नेताओं ने दी बधाई | Merry Christmas 2021: PM Modi and others Greets Nations On Christmas | Patrika News

Merry Christmas 2021: देशभर में क्रिसमस की धूम, पीएम मोदी समेत इन नेताओं ने दी बधाई

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (PM Modi) ने अपने ट्विटर हैन्डल पर क्रिसमस (Christmas Day) के शुभ अवसर पर देशवासियों को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, "सभी को क्रिसमस की बधाई! आज के दिन हम यीशु मसीह के जीवन और महान शिक्षाओं को याद करते हैं, जिन्होंने सेवा, दया और नम्रता पर सबसे अधिक जोर दिया। सभी स्वस्थ एवं समृद्ध रहें। चारों ओर सद्भाव हो।"

Published: December 25, 2021 10:40:37 am

आज क्रिसमस (Christmas Day) के अवसर पर देशभर में उल्लास है। इस अवसर पर सभी एक दूसरे को बधाई दे रहे हैं। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, केन्द्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी समेत कई नेताओं ने देशवासियों को इस अवसर पर शुभकामनाएं दी। पीएम मोदी ने इस दौरान यीशु मसीह के महान कार्यों को याद किया।

इस अवसर पर देश के रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने लिखा, "क्रिसमस की शुभकामनायें। दया, शांति, प्रेम और सद्भाव के गुण हमेशा कायम रहें। क्रिसमस की बधाई!"


इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने लिखा, "सभी को क्रिसमस की बधाई! आप सभी के स्वास्थ्य, खुशी और सद्भाव की कामना।"


वहीं, केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा, "त्योहार मनाने वाले सभी लोगों को #MerryChristmas. यह त्योहार हमारे समाज में एकता और भाईचारे के बंधन को मजबूत करे।"

अरविन्द केजरीवाल ने देशवासियों को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, "आप और आपके परिवार को मैरी क्रिसमस। आपका क्रिसमस आनंदमय, समृद्ध और स्वस्थ हो।"

इसके अलावा केन्द्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा जैसे बड़े नेताओं ने भी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दी।

असम के मुख्यमंत्री ने वीडियो के जरिए जनता को शुभकामनाएँ देते हुए लिखा, "सभी को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं! यह त्योहार सभी के लिए प्यार, खुशी, शांति और समृद्धि लाए।"
