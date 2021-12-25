Merry Christmas 2021: देशभर में क्रिसमस की धूम, पीएम मोदी समेत इन नेताओं ने दी बधाई

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (PM Modi) ने अपने ट्विटर हैन्डल पर क्रिसमस (Christmas Day) के शुभ अवसर पर देशवासियों को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, "सभी को क्रिसमस की बधाई! आज के दिन हम यीशु मसीह के जीवन और महान शिक्षाओं को याद करते हैं, जिन्होंने सेवा, दया और नम्रता पर सबसे अधिक जोर दिया। सभी स्वस्थ एवं समृद्ध रहें। चारों ओर सद्भाव हो।"
Published: December 25, 2021 10:40:37 am
Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021
Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021
Christmas greetings to everyone!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2021
Wishing you all health, happiness and harmony. pic.twitter.com/rSk08ronxd
#MerryChristmas to everyone who are celebrating the festival. May this festival strengthen the bond of unity and fraternity in our society.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas to you and your family. May your Christmas be joyous, prosperous, and healthy.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2021
Season’s greetings and Merry Christmas to all. May the festive season fill our lives with good health, renewed hope and abundant happiness. pic.twitter.com/7PA2c1kWuu— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 25, 2021
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!
May the festival bring about love, joy, peace & prosperity for all. pic.twitter.com/Id3CsdoY8U — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 25, 2021
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें