अब तक 11 देशों में मंकीपॉक्स : शुक्रवार को WHO की इमरजेंसी मीटिंग, भारत में अलर्ट, अफ्रीकी वैज्ञानिक हैरान

#Monkeypox has so far been reported from 11 countries that normally don't have the disease. WHO is working with these countries & others to expand surveillance, and provide guidance. There are about 80 confirmed cases, and 50 pending investigations. More likely to be reported. pic.twitter.com/YQ3pVJVNVQ

🔴 What is #monkeypox?

🔴 What are the symptoms?

🔴 How does it spread from person to person?

🔴 Where in the world is there currently a risk of monkeypox?

🔴 Who is at risk of catching monkeypox?



WHO Q&A on monkeypox https://t.co/tMKv3FHw4g pic.twitter.com/XN9e49yBNG— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 20, 2022