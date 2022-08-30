script'Monsoon on steroids' in Pakistan, UN Director General appeals to all | पाकिस्तान में 'स्टेरॉयड पर मानसून', संयुक्त राष्ट्र महानिदेशक ने की सभी देशों से मदद की अपील | Patrika News

पाकिस्तान में 'स्टेरॉयड पर मानसून', संयुक्त राष्ट्र महानिदेशक ने की सभी देशों से मदद की अपील

पाकिस्तान में मानसून इस बार इस कदर कहर बरपा रहा है कि सभी साधारण शब्द और बयान अब विभीषका को दर्ज करने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं बैठ रहे। कोई आश्चर्य नहीं कि यूएन के महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने कहा है कि इस बार पाकिस्तान में मानसून इस ताकत से बरस रहा है जैसे मानसून ने स्टेरायड से अपनी क्षमता को बढ़ा लिया हो।

जयपुर

Published: August 30, 2022

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव ने पाकिस्तान के एक तिहाई हिस्से में बाढ़ आने के बाद चेतावनी दी है कि पाकिस्तान "स्टेरॉयड पर मानसून" का सामना कर रहा है। यूएन महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस ने दुनिया से पाकिस्तान की सहायता के लिए आने का आग्रह किया है। उन्होंने आपदा में प्रभावित लाखों लोगों की मदद करने की अपील की है।
एंटोनियो गुटेरेस
यूएन के महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटेरेस (फाइल फोटो)
जलवायु परिवर्तन है दोषी

उन्होंने "बारिश और बाढ़ को असाधारण स्तर की बारिश" को कारण ठहराया। पाकिस्तान में इससे अब तक कम से कम 1,136 लोग मारे गए हैं और देश भर में सड़कें, फसलें, घर और पुल बह गए हैं। सोमवार को, देश के जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री शेरी रहमान ने स्थिति को "असाधारण स्तर की जलवायु-प्रेरित मानवीय आपदा" के रूप में वर्णित किया था। गुटेरेस ने कहा: ***** जलवायु परिवर्तन से हमारे ग्रह के विनाश की ओर सजग होने और आंखें खोल कर इसका सामना करने की जरूरत है। आज, यह पाकिस्तान है। कल, यह आपका देश हो सकता है।"
2010 से भी विनाशकारी बारिश
इस साल के रिकॉर्ड मानसून की तुलना 2010 की विनाशकारी बाढ़ से की जा सकती है - पाकिस्तान के इतिहास में सबसे घातक - जिसमें 2,000 से अधिक लोग मारे गए थे।
दुनिया के तापमान में 1.2 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी
बाढ़ में कई कारक योगदान करते हैं, लेकिन जलवायु परिवर्तन के कारण गर्म वातावरण में अत्यधिक वर्षा होने की संभावना अधिक होती है। औद्योगिक युग शुरू होने के बाद से दुनिया लगभग 1.2C पहले ही गर्म हो चुकी है और जब तक दुनिया भर की सरकारें उत्सर्जन में भारी कटौती नहीं करती हैं, तब तक तापमान बढ़ता रहेगा।
