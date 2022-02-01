'उन पर दया आती है', राहुल गांधी पर वित्त मंत्री समेत कई नेताओं ने साधा निशाना

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला करते हुए हुए कहा, 'मुझे उन लोगों पर दया आती है जो तुरंत प्रतिक्रिया देते हैं।'
Updated: February 01, 2022 09:20:30 pm
उन्होंने कहा, "बजट सत्र 2022 को समझने के लिए विपक्ष को खुफिया जानकारी की जरूरत है।" उन्होंने कहा कि "राहुल गांधी को वैसे भी गणित समझने में समस्या है, वह हर चीज को 0 के योग से देखेंगे।"
#WATCH | "...Rahul Gandhi anyway has a problem in understanding maths, he'll look at everything with a sum of 0... Every intelligent person has welcomed the budget & its vision," said Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Opposition's views on #BudgetSession2022 pic.twitter.com/Iv7EXT9Dx1— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022
Nothing for
- Salaried class
- Middle class
- The poor & deprived
- Youth
- Farmers
- MSMEs
