'उन पर दया आती है', राहुल गांधी पर वित्त मंत्री समेत कई नेताओं ने साधा निशाना

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला करते हुए हुए कहा, 'मुझे उन लोगों पर दया आती है जो तुरंत प्रतिक्रिया देते हैं।'

Updated: February 01, 2022 09:20:30 pm

आज संसद में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट पेश किया। इस बजट के पेश होने के बाद विपक्षी नेताओं ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया। कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मोदी सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि सरकार को जनता का दर्द नहीं केवल अपना खजाना दिखता है। अब राहुल गांधी के इस बयान पर निरमा सीतारमण समेत कई नेताओं ने पलटवार किया है।
Nirmala Sitharaman and others Slam Rahul Gandhi on his Budget Remark
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला करते हुए हुए कहा, "मुझे उन लोगों पर दया आती है जो तुरंत प्रतिक्रिया देते हैं... सिर्फ इसलिए कि आप ट्विटर पर कुछ डालना चाहते हैं, इससे कोई फायदा नहीं होता। उन्हें पहले कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों में कुछ करना चाहिए फिर और फिर इसके बारे में कुछ बोलना चाहिए।"

इस बीच, केंद्रीय वाणिज्य मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने भी राहुल की टिप्पणी पर जवाब दिया और कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता को गणित समझने में समस्या है।
उन्होंने कहा, "बजट सत्र 2022 को समझने के लिए विपक्ष को खुफिया जानकारी की जरूरत है।" उन्होंने कहा कि "राहुल गांधी को वैसे भी गणित समझने में समस्या है, वह हर चीज को 0 के योग से देखेंगे।"

पीयूष गोयल ने कहा कि हर बुद्धिमान व्यक्ति ने बजट और उसके दृष्टिकोण का स्वागत किया है।

क्या कहा था राहुल गांधी ने?

बता दें कि राहुल गांधी ने बजट को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर हमला करते हुए कहा था कि बजट गरीबों के लिए नहीं है।
राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा था 'मोदी सरकार के बजट में कुछ नहीं है। मध्य वर्ग, वेतनभोगी वर्ग, गरीब और वंचित वर्ग, युवाओं, किसानों और एमएसएमई के लिए कुछ नहीं है।'
Mahima Pandey

