Petrol- Diesel Price hike: पाकिस्तान में डीजल अब 263 रुपए लीटर, 20 दिनों में 84 रुपए बढ़े पेट्रोल के दाम, 15 जून को भी 24 रुपए हुआ महंगा

Acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes. Govt is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to IMF deal that PTI govt signed. Will take the nation into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal soon. We will get out of these economic difficulties, IA.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 16, 2022
PTI regime has set another 'record' today. For the first time in history, the prices of petroleum products have touched all-time high. I stated in my budget speech they will make the life of people miserable through price hike. Today is a major step forward on that path.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 15, 2021
पिछली सरकार पर फोड़ा ठीकरा
The ex-depot price of petrol now stands at Rs233.89 per litre, HSD Rs263.31, kerosene Rs211.43, and LDO Rs207.47.https://t.co/M9shiSCmAP— Dawn.com (@dawn_com) June 16, 2022
कीमतें बढ़ाकर भी नुकसान में पाक सरकार, दे रही है सब्सिडी गौरतलब है कि वित्त मंत्री इस्माइल ने कहा कि कीमतों में वृद्धि के बाद भी Pakistan अभी भी पेट्रोल में 24.03 रुपये, डीजल में 59.16 रुपये, मिट्टी के तेल में 29.49 रुपये और लाइट डीजल तेल में 29.16 रुपये का नुकसान झेल रहा है। सरकार पेट्रोल सब्सिडी पर 120 अरब रुपये खर्च कर रही है। मंत्री ने कहा, मैं 30 साल से देश के हालात देख रहा हूं, लेकिन (Unprecedented Inflation) महंगाई के लिहाज से ऐसी स्थिति मैंने कभी नहीं देखी।
'सरकार अब सब्सिडी देने की स्थिति में नहीं'
इस प्रेस वार्ता में पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री मिफ़्ताह इस्माइल ने बुधवार को इसका ऐलान करते हुए हुकूमत इस स्थिति में नहीं है कि वह पेट्रोल और दूसरे पेट्रोलियम उत्पादों पर सब्सिडी दे सके। सब्सिडी ना दे पाने की स्थिति में पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ाने के अलावा सरकार के पास कोई और चारा नहीं बचा है, इसलिए अब पेट्रोल के दामों में बढ़ोतरी की जा रही है।