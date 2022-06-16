scriptPetrol Price hike: Petrol price increased by Rs 84 in 20 days in Pak | Petrol- Diesel Price hike: पाकिस्तान में डीजल अब 263 रुपए लीटर, 20 दिनों में 84 रुपए बढ़े पेट्रोल के दाम, 15 जून को भी 24 रुपए हुआ महंगा | Patrika News

Petrol- Diesel Price hike: पाकिस्तान में डीजल अब 263 रुपए लीटर, 20 दिनों में 84 रुपए बढ़े पेट्रोल के दाम, 15 जून को भी 24 रुपए हुआ महंगा

कंगाल पाकिस्तान (Bankrupt Pakistan) की शरीफ सरकार ने एक झटके में पेट्रोल के दाम 24 रुपये बढ़ा दिए हैं। इस तरह पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) में एक लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत 233.89 रुपये पहुंच गई है। 20 दिनों में पेट्रोल के दाम 3 बार (Third Consequtive increase of Petro Price in 20 days) के इजाफे के बाद 84 रुपये तक बढ़ गई हैं।

जयपुर

Published: June 16, 2022 05:33:53 pm

पेट्रोलियम उत्पादों की कीमतों में हालिया भारी वृद्धि के लिए पिछली सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए, प्रधान मंत्री शाहबाज शरीफ ने गुरुवार को घोषणा की कि वह जल्द ही अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (आईएमएफ)-पीटीआई (इमरान खान की पार्टी) सौदे की बारीकियों पर देश को विश्वास में लेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने यह बयान सरकार द्वारा ईंधन की कीमतें बढ़ाने के एक दिन बाद जारी किया, जिसमें पेट्रोल 233.89 रुपये तक पहुंच गया - जो देश के इतिहास में अभूतपूर्व हैं।
shabaz.jpg
अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लेते हुए, पीएम शाहबाज ने कहा, "ईंधन की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के कारण जनता पर होने वाले प्रभाव से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ हैं। सरकार के पास पीटीआई सरकार द्वारा हस्ताक्षरित आईएमएफ सौदे के कारण कीमतें बढ़ाने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं बचा है। देश को इसमें ले जाएगा। आईएमएफ-पीटीआई सौदे की बारीकियों पर जल्द देश को भरोसे में लेंगे ।" साथ ही उन्होंने कहा, "हम इन आर्थिक कठिनाइयों से बाहर निकलेंगे, इंशाअल्लाह," उन्होंने कहा।
इसका साथ ही उनका पिछला ट्वीट भी वायरल हो रहा है, जो इमरान सरकार द्वारा पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ाने के विरोध में उन्होंने एक साल पहले किया था

पिछली सरकार पर फोड़ा ठीकरा
पिछली सरकार के वैश्विक ऋणदाता के साथ बातचीत और समझौते की आलोचना करते हुए, पीएम शाहबाज ने कहा: "मुझे आश्चर्य है कि जिन लोगों ने आईएमएफ के साथ अब तक का सबसे बुरा सौदा किया है और स्पष्ट रूप से खराब आर्थिक निर्णय लिए हैं, उनमें सच्चाई का सामना करने के लिए विवेक है। वे निर्दोष होने का नाटक कैसे कर सकते हैं। जब राष्ट्र जिस दौर से गुजर रहा है, वह स्पष्ट रूप से उनके निर्णय कारण रहे हैं?"
अब पाकिस्तान में बाइक पर चलना भी हुआ दूभर

इस तरह, कंगाल पाकिस्तान में लोगों को अब कार या बाइक चलाना बहुत महंगा हो गया है। बीते 20 दिनों में यहां पेट्रोल के दाम 3 बार बढ़ चुके हैं। जिसके बाद कीमतें 84 रुपये तक बढ़ गई हैं। पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री ने इस्लामाबाद में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि नई कीमतें 15 जून की आधी रात से लागू हो गई हैं। डीजल की कीमत में 16.31 रुपये की बढ़ोत्तरी के बाद 263.31 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो जाएगी। वहां की सरकार ने एक झटके में पेट्रोल के दाम भी 24 रुपये बढ़ा दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तान में एक लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत 233.89 रुपये पहुंच गई है। बता दें कि इस बीच, मिट्टी के तेल की नई कीमत 29.49 रुपये की वृद्धि के बाद 211.43 रुपये होगी और लाइट डीजल की कीमत 29.16 रुपये की वृद्धि के बाद 207.47 रुपये होगी।

कीमतें बढ़ाकर भी नुकसान में पाक सरकार, दे रही है सब्सिडी

गौरतलब है कि वित्त मंत्री इस्माइल ने कहा कि कीमतों में वृद्धि के बाद भी Pakistan अभी भी पेट्रोल में 24.03 रुपये, डीजल में 59.16 रुपये, मिट्टी के तेल में 29.49 रुपये और लाइट डीजल तेल में 29.16 रुपये का नुकसान झेल रहा है। सरकार पेट्रोल सब्सिडी पर 120 अरब रुपये खर्च कर रही है। मंत्री ने कहा, मैं 30 साल से देश के हालात देख रहा हूं, लेकिन (Unprecedented Inflation) महंगाई के लिहाज से ऐसी स्थिति मैंने कभी नहीं देखी।

'सरकार अब सब्सिडी देने की स्थिति में नहीं'
इस प्रेस वार्ता में पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री मिफ़्ताह इस्माइल ने बुधवार को इसका ऐलान करते हुए हुकूमत इस स्थिति में नहीं है कि वह पेट्रोल और दूसरे पेट्रोलियम उत्पादों पर सब्सिडी दे सके। सब्सिडी ना दे पाने की स्थिति में पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ाने के अलावा सरकार के पास कोई और चारा नहीं बचा है, इसलिए अब पेट्रोल के दामों में बढ़ोतरी की जा रही है।
newsletter

Swatantra Jain

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने पुलिसकर्मी का कॉलर पकड़ने पर दी सफाई, कहा- मुझे धक्का दिया गया!

कांग्रेस नेता रेणुका चौधरी ने पुलिसकर्मी का कॉलर पकड़ने पर दी सफाई, कहा- मुझे धक्का दिया गया!

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
बिहार में TET खत्म, अब CTET पास करने पर ही बन सकेंगे मास्टर, लाखों लोगों को लगा झटका
2
15 साल से नौकरी करने वालों की जाएगी नौकरी, भर्ती करने वाले अफसर भी निशाने पर
3
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
4
जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
5
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
6
स्कूल में 15 साल के लड़के से बनाए अननेचुरल संबंध, वीडियो भी बनाया

शानदार खबरें

जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
जमकर बिकी ये सस्ती SUV, 5-स्टार सेफ्टी और एडवांस फीचर्स के आगे फेल हुए Maruti Brezza और Hyundai Creta
एमपीपीएससी का कमाल, राज्य सेवा परीक्षा से पांच दिन पहले बुलाए आवेदन
एमपीपीएससी का कमाल, राज्य सेवा परीक्षा से पांच दिन पहले बुलाए आवेदन
सम्राट पृथ्वीराज फ्लॉप होने के बाद 'धूम 4' से कटा अक्षय कुमार का पत्ता, फिल्म से आउट हुए खिलाड़ी!
सम्राट पृथ्वीराज फ्लॉप होने के बाद 'धूम 4' से कटा अक्षय कुमार का पत्ता, फिल्म से आउट हुए खिलाड़ी!
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
दो दिन के अंतराल में दो बड़े ग्रह बदलेंगे राशि, 4 राशियों की होगी चांदी ही चांदी
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
Maruti Swift और Baleno की जगह जमकर बिक रही है यह सस्ती कार! 34 km की देती है माइलेज
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

BREAKING NEWS रतलाम के 49 वार्ड में भाजपा इनको दे रही पार्षद का टिकटराजस्थान के 19 जिलों में आज बरसात अलर्ट, इन जिलों में बरसेंगे बादलगाड़ियों पर होने वाले चालान माफ, Yogi सरकार ने जारी किए नए नियमफुल टैंक में 2500Km का सफर कराएगी ये सस्ती CNG सेडान कार! शुरुआती कीमत महज 6.50 लाख से भी कमज्योतिष: जौ के इन उपायों से घर में सदा बना रहता है मां लक्ष्मी का वास, धन-धान्य प्राप्ति की है मान्यताअंकज्योतिष: इस मूलांक वालों के पास खूब होती है जमीन-जायदाद, लेकिन इस एक चीज की हमेशा बनी रहती है कमीअपने पति को भाग्यशाली बनाती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, होती हैं बहुत गुणीमालामाल बनने का फिर मिला मौका, निर्यात हो सकता है गेहूं, 4 बड़े देशों ने की डिमांड

बड़ी खबरें

Agnipath Scheme Protest: उत्तराखंड में भी शुरू हुआ विरोध, बिहार में सबसे ज्यादा उबाल, 7 राज्यों में सड़कों पर उतरे युवामूसेवाला हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, रेकी के बाद इस तरह से साजिश को दिया गया अंजामसुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज एम आर शाह को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, एयर एंबुलेंस से हिमाचल से लाए जा रहे दिल्ली'अग्निपथ' की आग में झुलसा शहर, VIDEO में देखिए स्टेशन पर तोडफ़ोड़ और आगजनीसरकारें भी 5 साल के लिए चुनी जाती हैं, फिर युवाओं को देश की सेवा के लिए सिर्फ 4 साल क्यों: Agnipath Scheme का BJP सांसद ने भी किया विरोध'बेरोजगार युवाओं की अग्निपरीक्षा लेना बंद करें', राहुल गांधी ने Agnipath Scheme पर मोदी सरकार को फिर घेराराहुल गांधी से ED की पूछताछ: कांग्रेस का दिल्ली से हैदराबाद तक प्रदर्शन, रेणुका चौधरी ने पुलिसकर्मी की कॉलर पकड़ीBulldozer Action पर फिलहाल रोक नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूपी सरकार से 3 दिन में मांगा जवाब
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.