Phase 6 Voting: वोटिंग के बीच धरने पर बैठीं महबूबा मुफ्ती, दिल्ली, JK और पुरी में EVMs हुईं खराब

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: PDP chief and candidate from Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, Mehbooba Mufti says, "…They are lying. They have been given the responsibility to rig the elections… This is just to induce fear in the minds of the people so that the Kashmiris don't come… https://t.co/5tZ7uigSNv pic.twitter.com/yh0vEd0yda