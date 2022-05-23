scriptPM Modi welcomed on reaching Japan, MODI reaches Japan for Quad | 'जो 370 को मिटाए हैं वो टोक्यो आए हैं' जापान पहुंचने पर इस तरह हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत | Patrika News

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी क्वाड नेताओं की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए जापान की राजधानी टोक्यो पहुंच गए हैं। इस दौरान भारतीय प्रवासियों ने टोक्यो में पीएम मोदी का गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया। क्वाड सुरक्षा संवाद में भारत, जापान, अमेरिका और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नेता शामिल होंगे। वे जापान के प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा के निमंत्रण पर 23-24 मई के दौरे के लिए यहां पहुंचे हैं। यहां पीएम मोदी क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन में भी हिस्सा लेंगे। साउथ चाइन सी में तनाव और चीन की ताइवान को दी जा रहीं धमकियों के बीच पीएम मोदी की इस विजिट को काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है और सारी दुनिया की नजरें इस पर होंगी।

Published: May 23, 2022 08:52:58 am

US President Joe Biden के इंडो-पैसिफिक इकोनॉमिक फ्रेमवर्क (IPEF) में करेंगे शिरकत

टोक्यो पहुंचे पीएम मोदी का यहां जोरदार स्वागत हुआ है। जापान में पीएम मोदी का बेहद व्यस्त कार्यक्रम है। सोमवार को पीएम मोदी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रम अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की महत्वाकांक्षी इंडो-पैसिफिक इकोनॉमिक फ्रेमवर्क (IPEF) पहल के शुभारंभ के दौरान उनकी भागीदारी होगी। अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की इस नई पहल को इंडो-पैसिफिक अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के एकीकरण और सुरक्षित और लचीली आपूर्ति की मांग को सुनिश्चित करने की दिशा में बड़ा कदम देखा जा रहा है।
PM Modi reached Japan: जापान में रहने वाले भारतीय प्रवासियों ने PM Modi के Japan पहुंचने पर जमकर 'जय श्री राम' के नारे लगाए। साथ ही इस दौरान पीएम मोदी को 'भारत मां का शेर' बताया गया। वीडियोज में देखा जा सकता है कि लोग हाथ में पोस्टर लेकर खड़े हैं, जिनमें शेर बना हुआ है और लिखा है 'जो 370 को मिटाए हैं वो टोक्यो आए हैं।'
पीएम मोदी 40 घंटे रुकेंगे जापान, 23 कार्यक्रमों में लेंगे भाग
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जापान में लगभग 40 घंटे के अपने प्रवास के दौरान विश्व के तीन नेताओं के साथ बैठक सहित 23 कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होंगे। पीएम मोदी टोक्यो में 24 मई को क्वाड शिखर सम्मेलन में अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और ऑस्ट्रेलिया तथा जापान के प्रधानमंत्रियों के साथ शामिल होंगे। वह 36 से अधिक जापानी सीईओ और सैकड़ों भारतीय प्रवासी सदस्यों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। जापान में रहने वाले भारतीय प्रवासियों ने जमकर 'जय श्री राम' के नारे लगाए। साथ ही इस दौरान पीएम मोदी को 'भारत मां का शेर' बताया गया। वीडियोज में देखा जा सकता है कि लोग हाथ में पोस्टर लेकर खड़े हैं, जिनमें लिखा है 'जो 370 को मिटाए हैं वो टोक्यो आए हैं।' पीएम मोदी ने भारतीय प्रवासियों और स्थानीय लोगों से भी मुलाकात। जापान के रहने वाले एक बच्चे ने जब पीएम मोदी से हिंदी में बात की, तो वह भी बगैर सवाल पूछे नहीं रह सके। उन्होंने बच्चे से पूछा, 'वाह, हिंदी कहा से सीखी?... आप इसे काफी अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं?'
जो बाइडेन के साथ होगी द्वपक्षीय बैठक
इससे पहले, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने रविवार को कहा कि जापान में क्वाड नेताओं की आमने-सामने की दूसरी शिखर वार्ता से चारों देशों के नेताओं को समूह द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों में हुई प्रगति की समीक्षा करने का मौका मिलेगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इस वार्ता से हिंद-प्रशांत क्षेत्र के घटनाक्रम के साथ ही आपसी हितों से जुड़े वैश्विक मुद्दों पर विचार साझा करने का अवसर भी प्राप्त होगा। जापान की दो दिवसीय (23-24 मई) यात्रा पर रवाना होने से पहले मोदी ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा कि इस यात्रा के दौरान वह अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे, जिसमें बहु-आयामी द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को और मजबूत बनाने के उपायों पर चर्चा होगी। मोदी ने कहा, ''हम क्षेत्रीय घटनाक्रम और समसामयिक वैश्विक मुद्दों पर भी संवाद जारी रखेंगे।''
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बानीज पहली बार लेंगे क्वाड शिखर वार्ता में हिस्सा
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि ''टोक्यो की मेरी यात्रा के दौरान, मैं भारत-जापान विशेष रणनीतिक एवं वैश्विक भागीदारी को मजबूत करने के उद्देश्य से हमारी बातचीत को जारी रखने की उम्मीद करता हूं।'' उन्होंने कहा कि जापान में वह क्वाड नेताओं की आमने-सामने की दूसरी शिखर वार्ता में भी हिस्सा लेंगे, जिससे चार क्वाड देशों के नेताओं को क्वाड के कदमों की प्रगति की समीक्षा करने का अवसर मिलेगा। मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नवनिर्वाचित प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बानीज पहली बार क्वाड शिखर वार्ता में हिस्सा लेंगे।
