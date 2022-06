Presidential Election: नामांकन दाखिल करने निकलीं द्रौपदी मुर्मू के लिए राष्ट्रपति बनने का रास्ता साफ, जगन मोहन रेड्डी और पटनायक का मिला समर्थन

Delhi | NDA's candidate for Presidential election Droupadi Murmu leaves for the Parliament from Odisha Bhawan. She is to file her nomination for the Presidential election, today pic.twitter.com/kaB9U66l9B

BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji spoke to me about the filing of nomination of Smt #DraupadiMurmu ji for #PresidentElection. My cabinet colleagues Shri @saraka_fan and Smt @TukuniSahu will sign nomination papers today and attend the event tomorrow.#OdishaLeads— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 23, 2022