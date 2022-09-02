पंजाब: AAP विधायक को उनके पति ने सार्वजनिक रूप से मारा थप्पड़, हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने ट्वीट करके कार्रवाई की मांग की

Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder’s husband must issue a public apology & mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him.— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 2, 2022
पंजाब युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बरिंदर ने वीडियो शेयर कर जताई हैरानी
पंजाब युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बरिंदर ने एक दिन पहले इस घटना का एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा महिलाओं के खिलाफ हिंसा को रोकने के लिए महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाना कोई बाधक नहीं है। दिन के उजाले में विधायक को थप्पड़ मारते देखकर हैरानी होती है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा कि पुरुषों की मानसिकता बदलनी होगी, समस्या इन कृत्यों के अपराधियों में निहित है।
Empowering women is not a deterrent to stop violence against women.Shocking to see @BaljinderKaur_ MLA getting slapped in broad day light.Mindset of men has to change.— Brinder (@brinderdhillon) September 1, 2022
The problem lies in the perpetrator’s of these acts.Change this male chauvinism attitude more then anything else pic.twitter.com/Qxm6rhrtht
पंजाब महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष ने कहा- स्वत: लेंगे संज्ञान
मीडिया रिपोर्ट से इस घटना का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पंजाब महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष मनीषा गुलाटी ने कहा कि 'मैंने सोशल मीडिया पर बलजिंदर कौर का वीडियो देखा है। हम इस घटना का स्वत: संज्ञान लेंगे। यह परेशान करने वाला है कि सार्वजनिक मुद्दों को उठाने वाली एक महिला को घर पर उत्पीड़न का सामना करना पड़ता है।'