पंजाब: AAP विधायक को उनके पति ने सार्वजनिक रूप से मारा थप्पड़, हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने ट्वीट करके कार्रवाई की मांग की

पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी की विधायक बलजिंदर कौर को उनके पति ने कथित रूप से सार्वजनिक स्थान में थप्पड़ मारा। इस घटना का सीसीटीवी फूटेज सामने आया है, जिसके बाद शिरोमणि अकाली दल की नेता हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

Published: September 02, 2022 02:44:57 pm

पंजाब के 'तलवंडी साबो' विधानसभा क्षेत्र से आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की विधायक बलजिंदर कौर घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार हो गई हैं, जिसका सीसीटीवी फुटेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार घरेलू हिंसा की ये घटना 10 जुलाई का है, जिसका वीडियो अब सामने आया है। इस मामले में अब तक विधायक बलजिंदर कौर की ओर से किसी भी प्रकार की शिकायत नहीं दर्ज कराई गई है। वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी, विधायक बलजिंदर कौर और उनके पति सुखराज बल की ओर से इस मामले में अभी तक कोई बयान सामने नहीं आया है।
punjab-aap-mla-slapped-by-her-husband-in-public-harsimrat-kaur-badal-tweets-demanding-action.jpg
Punjab: AAP MLA slapped by her husband in public, Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweets demanding action
पूर्व केंद्रीय कैबिनेट मंत्री, लोकसभा सांसद व शिरोमणि अकाली दल की नेता हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि विधायक बलजिंदर कौर के पति द्वारा की गई घिनौनी हिंसा की घोर निंदा करती हूं। हमें ऐसी कमजोरियों का आह्वान करना चाहिए जो महिलाओं पर हिंसा का इस्तेमाल करके खुद को श्रेष्ठ महसूस करती हैं। बलजिंदर के पति को सार्वजनिक रूप से माफी मांगनी चाहिए और अपने तरीके से सुधार करना चाहिए, या उसके खिलाफ कानून के अनुसार सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

पंजाब युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बरिंदर ने वीडियो शेयर कर जताई हैरानी


पंजाब युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बरिंदर ने एक दिन पहले इस घटना का एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा महिलाओं के खिलाफ हिंसा को रोकने के लिए महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाना कोई बाधक नहीं है। दिन के उजाले में विधायक को थप्पड़ मारते देखकर हैरानी होती है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा कि पुरुषों की मानसिकता बदलनी होगी, समस्या इन कृत्यों के अपराधियों में निहित है।
 
 

पंजाब महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष ने कहा- स्वत: लेंगे संज्ञान


मीडिया रिपोर्ट से इस घटना का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पंजाब महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष मनीषा गुलाटी ने कहा कि 'मैंने सोशल मीडिया पर बलजिंदर कौर का वीडियो देखा है। हम इस घटना का स्वत: संज्ञान लेंगे। यह परेशान करने वाला है कि सार्वजनिक मुद्दों को उठाने वाली एक महिला को घर पर उत्पीड़न का सामना करना पड़ता है।'
