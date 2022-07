Punjab CM भगवंत मान का दावा- 9053 एकड़ ज़मीन को अवैध कब्जे से कराया गया फ्री, इनमें पूर्व मंत्रियों के रिश्तेदार और करीबी भी शामिल

NAYAK MODE ‼️



CM @BhagwantMann along with Minister @KuldeepSinghAAP conducted a surprise raid at Choti Bhadi Nagal, New Chandigarh & free illegal encroahcment done by well known politicians & their relatives on govt land.



2828 acres of land was freed from illegal encroachment. pic.twitter.com/668PwUuDNq