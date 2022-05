'मातोश्री क्या कोई मस्जिद है?' पुणे रैली में राज ठाकरे ने PM से की यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड व जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून की मांग

After I asked my workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, the Rana couple (Ravi&Navneet Rana) said they will recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree. Is Matoshree a mosque? Everyone knows what happened between Shiv Sainiks and the Rana couple later: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray pic.twitter.com/4sTj7XAL2A