Rajasthan: Only 5 days of coal left, warning of power crisis in State | Rajasthan : सिर्फ 5 दिन का कोयला शेष, छत्तीसगढ़ से जल्दी नहीं मिली मदद तो गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूबने की चेतावनी

Rajasthan : सिर्फ 5 दिन का कोयला शेष, छत्तीसगढ़ से जल्दी नहीं मिली मदद तो गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूबने की चेतावनी

अगर समय पर सही कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो राजस्थान को एक बार फिर भारी पावर कट का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। राजस्थान राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड (Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited) के सीएमडी आरके शर्मा ने चेतावनी दी है कि जल्द ही अगर राज्य को जल्द ही छत्तीसगढ़ से कोयला नहीं मिला तो राज्य गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब सकता है।

जयपुर

Published: May 25, 2022 09:34:40 am

राजस्थान में एक बार फिर बिजली संकट के गहराने के आसार हैं। बिजली संकट के कारण पिछले दिनों राज्य में व्यापक स्तर पर बिजली कटौती की गई थी। अब एक बार फिर राज्य बिजली संकट की ओर बढ़ रहा है। राजस्थान राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड (Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited) के सीएमडी आरके शर्मा ने कहा है कि छत्तीसगढ़ में कोयला ब्लाक से कोयला प्राप्त करने में विफल रहने पर राजस्थान गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब जाएगा। उन्होंने चिंता जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड (आरवीयूएनएल) राजस्थान ही नहीं पूरे देश में कोयले का संकट है। नियमानुसार हर बिजली संयंत्र में लगभग 25 से 26 दिनों का कोयला भंडार होना चाहिए, लेकिन आज हमारे पास हर संयंत्र में केवल 5-6 दिन का कोयला है।
शर्मा ने कहा कि हमें छत्तीसगढ़ स्थित परसा और परसा पूर्व केंटे बेसिन चरण 2 कोयला खदान से खनन करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही है। अगर हमें ऐसा नहीं करने दिया गया तो राजस्थान गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब जाएगा। शर्मा ने कहा कि अगर जल्द ही कोयले की खरीद नहीं की गई तो राजस्थान की 4340 मेगावाट की 2 इकाइयों को बिजली संकट का सामना करना पड़ेगा।
शर्मा ने की थी छत्तीसगढ़ के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात

बता दें, शर्मा ने मंगलवार को छत्तीसगढ़ में सरगुजा के राज्य अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की थी और उनसे आग्रह किया था कि वे परसा ईस्ट केंटे बेसिन फेज 2 कोयला खदान से कोयले का उत्पादन शुरू करें अन्यथा राज्य गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब जाएगा। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआइ से बात करते हुए, शर्मा ने कहा, 'छत्तीसगढ़ में अपने कोयला ब्लाक से कोयला प्राप्त करने में विफल रहने पर राजस्थान गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब जाएगा।'
पेशेवर कार्यकर्ताओं ने फैलाई गलत सूचना

शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि छत्तीसगढ़ में मुट्ठी भर (कुछ) पेशेवर कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा फैलाई गई गलत सूचना के कारण राजस्थान में बिजली संकट का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि कई कार्यकर्ता गांववासियों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। शर्मा ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ता अजीबो-गरीब तर्क दे रहे हैं कि राजस्थान के कोयला ब्लाक की वजह से हसदेव अरंड वन की जैव विविधता बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो जाएगी। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि राजस्थान में 8 लाख से अधिक पेड़ लगाए हैं, जिससे पीईकेबी ब्लाक को देश में विशेष खदान के रूप में देखा जाए। शर्मा ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ का वन विभाग पहले ही 60 लाख से अधिक पेड़ लगा चुका है और पेड़ की संख्या बढ़ ही रही है।
परसा गांव के स्थानीय लोगों को दी नौकरी, शिक्षा और बुनियादी ढांचा

शर्मा ने आगे कहा कि हमने परसा गांव के स्थानीय लोगों को नौकरी, शिक्षा और बुनियादी ढांचा देकर उनका जीवन बदल दिया है। हम सरगुजा में स्थानीय लोगों के लिए एक 100-बेड का अस्पताल भी शुरू कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि हसदेव अरंड का वन क्षेत्र लगभग 1,80,000 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में फैला हुआ है, जिसमें से परसा पूर्व और परसा खदानों को कुल 4000 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में आवंटित किया गया है। उक्त खदान क्षेत्र हसदेव अरंड वन के उस क्षेत्र में मौजूद है जिस क्षेत्र में वन का घनत्व कम है। उक्त क्षेत्र हसदेव अरंड के कुल क्षेत्रफल का 2.2 प्रतिशत है।
