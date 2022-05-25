Rajasthan : सिर्फ 5 दिन का कोयला शेष, छत्तीसगढ़ से जल्दी नहीं मिली मदद तो गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूबने की चेतावनी

Raipur, Chhattisgarh | We're not being allowed to do mining from Parsa and Parsa East Kente basin phase 2 coal mine. If we're not allowed to do so then Rajasthan will plunge into a severe power crisis: RK Sharma, CMD, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) (24.05)

Raipur, Chhattisgarh | There is a coal crisis not only in Rajasthan but in the whole country. As per rules, every power plant should have coal reserves of around 25 to 26 days, but today we have only 5-6 days of coal in every plant: RK Sharma, CMD, Rajasthan RVUNL (24.05) pic.twitter.com/VvWR5S6DEB— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 25, 2022