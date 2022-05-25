Rajasthan : सिर्फ 5 दिन का कोयला शेष, छत्तीसगढ़ से जल्दी नहीं मिली मदद तो गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूबने की चेतावनी

अगर समय पर सही कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो राजस्थान को एक बार फिर भारी पावर कट का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। राजस्थान राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड (Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited) के सीएमडी आरके शर्मा ने चेतावनी दी है कि जल्द ही अगर राज्य को जल्द ही छत्तीसगढ़ से कोयला नहीं मिला तो राज्य गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब सकता है।
जयपुर
Published: May 25, 2022 09:34:40 am
Raipur, Chhattisgarh | We're not being allowed to do mining from Parsa and Parsa East Kente basin phase 2 coal mine. If we're not allowed to do so then Rajasthan will plunge into a severe power crisis: RK Sharma, CMD, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) (24.05)— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 25, 2022
राजस्थान में एक बार फिर बिजली संकट के गहराने के आसार हैं। बिजली संकट के कारण पिछले दिनों राज्य में व्यापक स्तर पर बिजली कटौती की गई थी। अब एक बार फिर राज्य बिजली संकट की ओर बढ़ रहा है। राजस्थान राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड (Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited) के सीएमडी आरके शर्मा ने कहा है कि छत्तीसगढ़ में कोयला ब्लाक से कोयला प्राप्त करने में विफल रहने पर राजस्थान गंभीर बिजली संकट में डूब जाएगा। उन्होंने चिंता जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि राज्य विद्युत उत्पादन निगम लिमिटेड (आरवीयूएनएल) राजस्थान ही नहीं पूरे देश में कोयले का संकट है। नियमानुसार हर बिजली संयंत्र में लगभग 25 से 26 दिनों का कोयला भंडार होना चाहिए, लेकिन आज हमारे पास हर संयंत्र में केवल 5-6 दिन का कोयला है।
Raipur, Chhattisgarh | There is a coal crisis not only in Rajasthan but in the whole country. As per rules, every power plant should have coal reserves of around 25 to 26 days, but today we have only 5-6 days of coal in every plant: RK Sharma, CMD, Rajasthan RVUNL (24.05) pic.twitter.com/VvWR5S6DEB— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 25, 2022
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें