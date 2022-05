जम्मू कश्मीर: टीवी कलाकार अमरीन भट की हत्या का 24 घंटे में लिया बदला, तीन दिन में सुरक्षा बलों ने मारे 10 आतंकी

J&K | Two LeT terrorists were killed in Srinagar's Soura, police recovered one AK-47 (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/u7urdXmy0V

J&K | 2 encounters last night- 2 LeT terrorists killed in Sour,Srinagar; recovered 1 AK-47 &a pistol. In Awantipora encounter,2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days:Vijay Kumar,IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UqrtgB7AUa— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022