तेलंगाना में स्कूटी चार्ज करते वक्त हादसा : इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन कब तक लेंगे लोगों की जान, Tesla इलेक्ट्रिक कारों में भी हो चुके हैं कई हादसे

Telangana | Six dead after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand pic.twitter.com/35Hbn3GgwW — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Telangana | Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand pic.twitter.com/uDrwDCSw8t— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022