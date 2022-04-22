scriptTerrorist attack on bus of CISF jawans going on Jammu and Kashmir duty | जम्मू-कश्मीर: ड्यूटी पर जा रहे CISF जवानों की बस पर आतंकी हमला, ASI शहीद, दो अन्य जवान घायल | Patrika News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: ड्यूटी पर जा रहे CISF जवानों की बस पर आतंकी हमला, ASI शहीद, दो अन्य जवान घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर कायराना हरकत को अंजाम दिया है। आतंकियों ने ड्यूटी पर जा रहे CISF के जवानों पर हमला किया है। इस हमले में एक ASI शहीद हो गए हैं वहीं 2 अन्य जवान घायल हैं। इसके साथ ही बारामूला में भी सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। पीएम मोदी 24 अप्रैल को जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे पर जाने वाले हैं। इससे पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकी घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं।

 

April 22, 2022

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जम्मू-कश्मीर में चठ्ठा कैंप के पास शुक्रवार सुबह करीब सवा चार बजे CISF के जवानों को ड्यूटी पर ले जा रही बस पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। इस हमले में एक ASI शहीद हो गए हैं और 2 जवान घायल हैं।
CISF अधिकारी ने बताया है कि इस बस में 15 जवान सवार थे, जो मॉर्निंग शिफ्ट में ड्यूटी के लिए जा रहे थे। आतंकियों ने यह हमला घात लगाकर किया है। जवानों ने आतंकियों का डटकर मुकाबला किया है। इस हमले में एक ASI शहीद हो गए हैं और दो जवान घायल हैं। जम्मू जोन के एडीजीपी मुकेश सिंह मुकेश सिंह ने बताया कि हमला करने वाले 2 आतंकी मारे गए हैं। इनके पास से 2 एके-47 राइफल, हथियार, गोला-बारूद, सैटेलाइट फोन और कुछ दस्तावेज भी बरामद किए गए हैं। दस्तावेज की जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसा लगता है कि ये फिदायीन हमलावर थे। अभी ऑपरेशन जारी है।
 

बारामूला में भी जारी है मुठभेड़
जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला इलाके में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच कल (21 अप्रैल) से मुठभेड़ जारी है। इस मुठभेड़ में सेना के जवानों ने चार आतंकवादी को मार गिराया है। वहीं इस मुठभेड़ में 3 सैनिकों और एक नागरिक को मामूली चोटें आई है।

पीएम मोदी के जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरे से पहले बढ़ी आतंकी घटनाएं
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पंचायती राज दिवस के मौके पर 24 अप्रैल को जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे पर जा रहे हैं। पंचायती राज दिवस के मौके पर उनका कार्यक्रम कश्मीर के पाली गांव में होगा। इसके कारण पूरे जम्मू-कश्मीर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को और अधिक बढ़ा दिया गया है। इसके बाद भी आतंकी घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब सवा चार बजे CISF के जवानों को ड्यूटी पर ले जा रही बस पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। इसके साथ ही 21 अप्रैल से बारामूला में सेना के जवानों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है।
