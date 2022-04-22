जम्मू-कश्मीर: ड्यूटी पर जा रहे CISF जवानों की बस पर आतंकी हमला, ASI शहीद, दो अन्य जवान घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर: जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर कायराना हरकत को अंजाम दिया है। आतंकियों ने ड्यूटी पर जा रहे CISF के जवानों पर हमला किया है। इस हमले में एक ASI शहीद हो गए हैं वहीं 2 अन्य जवान घायल हैं। इसके साथ ही बारामूला में भी सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। पीएम मोदी 24 अप्रैल को जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे पर जाने वाले हैं। इससे पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकी घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: April 22, 2022 10:50:56 am
J&K | Bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties attacked by terrorists at about 4.25 hrs near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and forced the terrorists to run away: CISF officer— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022
#UPDATE | J&K: Till now 2 terrorists have been killed, 2 AK-47 rifles, arms & ammunition, satellite phones & some documents were recovered. It seems like they were 'Fidayeen' attackers. Operation is underway: Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu zone pic.twitter.com/Ggt5G6wTTl— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir | Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started yesterday (April 21) between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla area— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/h9whxy8eBy
