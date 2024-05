In a swift response, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship C-148 rescues 24 passengers and 2 crew members of tourist ferry boat Nerul Paradise which was stranded due to rough weather and fuel exhaustion near Mormugao Harbour, #Goa on 19 May 24. #IndianCoastGuard#Savinglife#WeProtect

