'लोकतंत्र की बात करने वालों को गोली मारो', पाकिस्तान में इस बयान ने मचाया हंगामा

पाकिस्तान के एक लोकल टीवी चैनल से बात करते हुए हसन निसार (Hassan Nisar) ने कहा, "कोई डेमोक्रेसी का नाम जो ले, उसे फायरिंग स्क्वाड के आगे लाओ और गोलियों का, गन की घिसाई का खर्च भी उसके घरवालों से वसूल करो।

Updated: January 04, 2022 05:33:57 pm

पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के पोलिटिकल एनालिस्ट और वरिष्ठ पत्रकार हसन निसार (Hassan Nisar) ने सोमवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान की हर समस्या का समाधान तानाशाही है। हसन निसार ये तक कहा कि देश में कम से कम 15 वर्ष के लिए तानाशाही सरकार लागू कर देना चाहिए। लोकतंत्र की चाह रखने वालों को गोली मारने की बात कही। इस बयान के सामने आते ही हसन निसार विवादों में घिर गए हैं। पाकिस्तान के एक लोकल टीवी चैनल से बात करते हुए हसन निसार ने कहा, "कोई डेमोक्रेसी का नाम जो ले, उसे फायरिंग स्क्वाड के आगे लाओ और गोलियों का, गन की घिसाई का खर्च भी उसके घरवालों से वसूल करो। प्राइमेरी एजुकेशन से लेकर पापुलेशन मैनेजमेंट तक...तानाशाही शासक ही इन समस्याओं को ठीक कर सकता है।'
hassan_nisar.jpg
हसन निसार ने भुट्टो और शरीफ के परिवारों का उल्लेख करते हुए गुस्से में कहा, "क्या ये बच्चे देश को संभालने और चलाने वाले हैं? खुदा का खौफ करें, कोई चीज अपने ठिकाने पर नहीं है।”

जब पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार ने पूछा कि वो पाकिस्तान पर तानाशाही थोपने की बात कर रहे हैं? इसपर निसार चिल्लाकर कहते हैं, "मैं कहता हूँ इसके अलावा कोई अन्य विकल्प नहीं है, अन्यथा तबाही अपनी सभी सीमाओं को पार कर जाएगी।"
शो के होस्ट ने जब हसन निसार से पूछा कि क्या पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान, ये तो तानाशाही के खिलाफ हैं और पश्चिमी देशों के लोकतंत्र का समर्थन करते हैं, उन्हें अगले पाँच साल दिए जाने चाहिए? इसपर निसार ने कहा, "मुझे लगता है कि उन्हें अतिरिक्त पांच साल दिए जाने चाहिए, जो हमारा कर्तव्य है।"

निसार के इस बयान पर पाकिस्तानी भड़क गए हैं और जमकर निसार को आड़े हाथों लेना शुरू कर दिया है।


पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार वसीम अब्बासई ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "हसन निसार को टीवी पर संविधान के दुष्प्रचार के लिए बैन कर देना चाहिए। ये 22 करोड़ पकिस्तानियों का अपमान है। जनता में गुस्सा बढ़ रहा है।"


पाकिस्तान में महिला अधिकारों के लिए कार्यरत निदा किरमानी ने इमरान खान पर निशाना साधते हुए लिखा, "हसन निसार कहते हैं जो लोकतंत्र की बात करे उसे गोली मार दो और उसके परिवारवालों से गन और गोली की वसूली करो। बहुत ही बढ़िया! दूसरी तरफ आली वजीर है, जिसने देश की नीतियों की आलोचना की तो थी और एक साल से जेल में है।'

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की पूर्व पत्नी पर हुआ जानलेवा हमला, पूछा- क्या यही नया पाकिस्तान है



ताहिरा नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'मानसिक रूप से बीमार हसन निसार हर चैनल पर बकवास बातें करता रहता है. न तो चैनल और न ही PEMRA उसे रोकता है।'

Mahima Pandey

