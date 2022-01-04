'लोकतंत्र की बात करने वालों को गोली मारो', पाकिस्तान में इस बयान ने मचाया हंगामा

पाकिस्तान के एक लोकल टीवी चैनल से बात करते हुए हसन निसार (Hassan Nisar) ने कहा, "कोई डेमोक्रेसी का नाम जो ले, उसे फायरिंग स्क्वाड के आगे लाओ और गोलियों का, गन की घिसाई का खर्च भी उसके घरवालों से वसूल करो।
Updated: January 04, 2022 05:33:57 pm
हसन निसार ने भुट्टो और शरीफ के परिवारों का उल्लेख करते हुए गुस्से में कहा, "क्या ये बच्चे देश को संभालने और चलाने वाले हैं? खुदा का खौफ करें, कोई चीज अपने ठिकाने पर नहीं है।”
Hasan Nisar’s shameful remarks about democracy. These confused minded people are the actual problem. Media should avoid such opinions of violance for cheap ratings. pic.twitter.com/KBMrXbZpqV— Nasir Tufail (@NasirTufayl) January 2, 2022
Hasan Nisar should be banned for propaganda violation of the constitution on TV.. this is insult of 220million Pakistanis.. anger is spreading among masses.. https://t.co/Qfe3wvobSW— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) January 3, 2022
Hassan Nisar calls for people who support democracy to be placed in front of a firing squad & for their loved ones to pay for the bullets, & that is perfectly ok. Meanwhile, Ali Wazir was critical of the state's policies in one of his speeches & has been in jail for over a year.— Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) January 3, 2022
ذہنی مریض حسن نثار ہر چینل پر بکواس کرتا رہتا ہے نہ چینل روکتے ہیں نہ پیمرا،آخر انکی کیا مجبوری ہے کہ جس کو پاگل خانے میں ہونا چاہیے اس سے تجزیے کروا رہے ہیں— Tahira (@Tahira6247) January 3, 2022
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें