अमरनाथ यात्रा को निशाना बनाने के फिराक में थे आतंकी, सुरक्षा बलों ने किया ढेर

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: As per documents recovered from another killed #terrorist, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of #Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to #Pakistan in 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/kFtQd1cNSo