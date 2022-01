टीएमसी के बाबुल सुप्रियो को तीसरी बार हुआ कोरोना, पत्नी-पिता और स्टाफ भी पॉजिटिव

And, this is my 3rd time•First in Nov20 when I lost my Maa & somehow saved my Dad, then again in April 21 & now🤩 not really worried abt the positive-ness but the sheer number of individuals who got contracted & no way to find out who gave it to whom• VERY FEW r wearing Masks🤨 https://t.co/1XE0X4S33v