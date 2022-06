आधार कार्ड को दुरुपयोग से बचाने के लिए UIDAI ने बताए 7 तरीके

#AadhaarEssentials#Aadhaar OTP is a convenient and powerful tool to use Aadhaar #authentication from anywhere. Use it yourself. Never share it with anyone else for use on your behalf.

To check the mobile number on which you will receive Aadhaar OTP, see: https://t.co/nMDmmFGSqR pic.twitter.com/OxxEOJ4vyx