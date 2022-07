Uttarakhand: 45 मिनट तक रोपवे पर विधायक समेत 70 लोग हवा में अटके रहे, देखें वीडियो

#Tehri-#Surkanda #Devi #Temple #ropeway #stopped

About 60 to 70 #people #Trapped in the ropeway

Tehri #MLA #KishoreUpadhyay also #Trapped in #trolley

Due to #technical #reason, the rope stopped suddenly in the middle.#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/iIzM4CfO9g