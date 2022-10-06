scriptUttarkashi Avalanche Accident: Toll climbs to 9, 22 people are still missing, Army on stand-by as rescue operation countinue | Uttarkashi Avalanche Accident: मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर हुआ 9, 22 अब भी लापता, रेस्क्यू जारी | Patrika News

Uttarkashi Avalanche Accident: मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर हुआ 9, 22 अब भी लापता, रेस्क्यू जारी

उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी में मंगलवार को द्रौपदी का डंडा चोटी पर हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आने के बाद से कुल नौ शव बरामद किए गए हैं और 22 लोग अभी भी लापता हैं। मंगलवार को हुए इस घटना के बाद से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन लगातार जारी है। खराब मौसम रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में खलल डाल रहा है।

Published: October 06, 2022 01:05:40 pm

उत्तरकाशी एवलांच हादसे में हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आने के कारण नेहरू पर्वतारोहण संस्थान (NIM) के 29 पर्वतारोहण प्रशिक्षु लापता हो गए थे। इस घटना में पहले चार शव बरादम किए गए थे। गुरुवार को भी सेना द्वारा चलाए जा रहे सर्च ऑपरेशन में पांच और शव बरामद किए गए हैं। स दिल दहला देने वाले हादसे में 22 लोग अभी भी लापता है। लापता लोगों की तलाश अभी भी जारी है। ये घटना द्रोपदी का डांडा शिखर पर हिमस्खलन के बाद हुई थी।
Uttarkashi Avalanche Accident: Toll climbs to 9, 22 people are still missing, Army on stand-by as rescue operation countinue
Uttarkashi Avalanche Accident: Toll climbs to 9, 22 people are still missing, Army on stand-by as rescue operation countinue
नेहरू पर्वतारोहण संस्थान (NIM) ने बताया कि उत्तरकाशी जिले में मंगलवार को द्रौपदी का डंडा चोटी पर हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आने से 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। हालांकि 22 लोग अभी भी लापता हैं। NIM ने एक बयान में कहा, "4 और 5 अक्टूबर को लाए गए चार शवों सहित कुल 9 शव बरामद किए गए हैं, 5 शव आज बरामद किए गए हैं। हमारे 29 प्रशिक्षु अभी भी फंसे हुए हैं।"
बता दें, मंगलवार को हुई इस घटना के बाद से लगातार रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। खराब मौसम रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में खलल डाल रहा है। बारिश होने पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन रोकना पड़ रहा है। ITBP मतली की ओर से टीमें रेस्क्यू के दौरान बेस कैंप को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए भेजी जा चुकी है। जबकि हाई एल्टीट्यूड वारफेयर स्कूल की टीम के साथ ITBP, SDRF, NIS और NDRF के साथ बचान कार्य कर रही है।
वहीं दूसरी तरफ, मौसम विभाग की ओर से अगले तीन दिन भारी बारिश और ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी के अलर्ट को देखते हुए जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक रूहेला ने छह से आठ अक्तूबर तक ट्रेकिंग और पर्वतारोहण गतिविधियों पर रोक लगा दी है। डीएम अभिषेक रूहेला ने ट्रेकिंग व पर्वतारोहण दलों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ट्रेकिंग व पर्वतारोहण गतिविधियां बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है। आदेश के अनुसार इस दौरान किसी भी दल को ट्रेकिंग व पर्वतारोहण के लिए अनुमति प्रदान नहीं की जाएगी।

यह भी पढ़ें

घर में स्टॉक कर लें जरूरी चीजें, इतने दिनों तक इन राज्यों में होने वाली है जोरदार बारिश!

newsletter

Archana Keshri

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Kerala Bus Accident: केरल के पलक्कड़ बड़ा हादसा, 2 बसों की टक्कर 9 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

Kerala Bus Accident: केरल के पलक्कड़ बड़ा हादसा, 2 बसों की टक्कर 9 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
सैफ अली खान को रावण बना देख चढ़ा मुकेश खन्ना का पारा, कहा-' हिम्मत है तो अपने धर्म के साथ खिलवाड़ करो...ऐसा थप्पड़'
2
दिवाली पर सूर्य ग्रहण का साया, अगले दिन नहीं हो पाएगा गोवर्धन पूजा, जानें लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त
3
Weather Update: राजस्थान में मौसम को लेकर आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, फिर बारिश की संभावना
4
दादी के गर्भ में पोती! अपने ही बेटे के बच्चे की मां बनने जा रही है 56 साल की महिला
5
14 रुपये के खर्च में दौड़ेगी 100Km! आग प्रतिरोधी बैटरी पैक के साथ लॉन्च हुई Komaki की सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर
6
क्या राजस्थान में बदलेगा सीएम? सोनिया और राहुल के बीच हुई लंबी मंत्रणा, कई विकल्पों पर चर्चा

WHO Alert: भारत की चार कफ सीरप को बताया जानलेवा, गाम्बिया में 66 बच्चों की मौत से जोड़ा
WHO Alert: भारत की चार कफ सीरप को बताया जानलेवा, गाम्बिया में 66 बच्चों की मौत से जोड़ा
अजय आलोक, अधीर रंजन के बाद अब उदित राज ने किया राष्ट्रपति का अपमान, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार
अजय आलोक, अधीर रंजन के बाद अब उदित राज ने किया राष्ट्रपति का अपमान, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार
IND vs SA: देर से शुरू होगा पहला वनडे मुक़ाबला, BCCI ने जारी किया नया टाइम
IND vs SA: देर से शुरू होगा पहला वनडे मुक़ाबला, BCCI ने जारी किया नया टाइम
अमेरिका में भारतीय मूल के छात्र वरुण मनीष की रूममेट ने की हत्या, गिरफ्तार
अमेरिका में भारतीय मूल के छात्र वरुण मनीष की रूममेट ने की हत्या, गिरफ्तार
Kerala Bus Accident: केरल के पलक्कड़ बड़ा हादसा, 2 बसों की टक्कर 9 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
Kerala Bus Accident: केरल के पलक्कड़ बड़ा हादसा, 2 बसों की टक्कर 9 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
America: भारतीय मूल के अपहृत 4 लोगों के शव मिले, 8 महीने की बच्ची भी मृतकों में शामिल
America: भारतीय मूल के अपहृत 4 लोगों के शव मिले, 8 महीने की बच्ची भी मृतकों में शामिल
पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान नदी में आया सैलाब, 8 की मौत, कई लापता
पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान नदी में आया सैलाब, 8 की मौत, कई लापता
America-Mexico Firing: अंधाधुंध फायरिंग से दहल गया मैक्सिको का सिटी हॉल, मेयर समेत 18 मरे
America-Mexico Firing: अंधाधुंध फायरिंग से दहल गया मैक्सिको का सिटी हॉल, मेयर समेत 18 मरे
आंध्र प्रदेश के कर्नूल में बन्नी उत्सव के दौरान हिंसक झड़प, 50 लोग घायल, 2 की हालत नाजुक
आंध्र प्रदेश के कर्नूल में बन्नी उत्सव के दौरान हिंसक झड़प, 50 लोग घायल, 2 की हालत नाजुक
IND vs SA: बारिश से धुल सकता है पहला वनडे मैच, पढ़ें लखनऊ के मौसम हाल और पिच रिपोर्ट
IND vs SA: बारिश से धुल सकता है पहला वनडे मैच, पढ़ें लखनऊ के मौसम हाल और पिच रिपोर्ट
Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update : जानें अब कैसी है मुलायम सिंह की हालत, डायलिसिस के बजाय CRRT सपोर्ट पर रखा गया
Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update : जानें अब कैसी है मुलायम सिंह की हालत, डायलिसिस के बजाय CRRT सपोर्ट पर रखा गया
IND vs SA: शिखर धवन के नेतृत्व में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहला वनडे आज, संजू सैमसन समेत इन खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगी नज़र
IND vs SA: शिखर धवन के नेतृत्व में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहला वनडे आज, संजू सैमसन समेत इन खिलाड़ियों पर रहेगी नज़र
सिसोदिया का LG को पत्र, पूछा- BJP की MCD में हुए 6000 करोड़ के घोटाले की जांच के आदेश क्यों नहीं दिए?
सिसोदिया का LG को पत्र, पूछा- BJP की MCD में हुए 6000 करोड़ के घोटाले की जांच के आदेश क्यों नहीं दिए?
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

WHO Alert: भारत की चार कफ सीरप को बताया जानलेवा, गाम्बिया में 66 बच्चों की मौत से जोड़ाअजय आलोक, अधीर रंजन के बाद अब उदित राज ने किया राष्ट्रपति का अपमान, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवारIND vs SA: देर से शुरू होगा पहला वनडे मुक़ाबला, BCCI ने जारी किया नया टाइमअमेरिका में भारतीय मूल के छात्र वरुण मनीष की रूममेट ने की हत्या, गिरफ्तारKerala Bus Accident: केरल के पलक्कड़ बड़ा हादसा, 2 बसों की टक्कर 9 लोगों की मौत, कई घायलAmerica: भारतीय मूल के अपहृत 4 लोगों के शव मिले, 8 महीने की बच्ची भी मृतकों में शामिलपश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान नदी में आया सैलाब, 8 की मौत, कई लापताAmerica-Mexico Firing: अंधाधुंध फायरिंग से दहल गया मैक्सिको का सिटी हॉल, मेयर समेत 18 मरे
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.