Uttarkashi Avalanche Accident: मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर हुआ 9, 22 अब भी लापता, रेस्क्यू जारी

बता दें, मंगलवार को हुई इस घटना के बाद से लगातार रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। खराब मौसम रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में खलल डाल रहा है। बारिश होने पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन रोकना पड़ रहा है। ITBP मतली की ओर से टीमें रेस्क्यू के दौरान बेस कैंप को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए भेजी जा चुकी है। जबकि हाई एल्टीट्यूड वारफेयर स्कूल की टीम के साथ ITBP, SDRF, NIS और NDRF के साथ बचान कार्य कर रही है।
Uttarkashi avalanche disaster | A total of 9 bodies have been recovered, including four that were brought down on Oct 4 & 5 that were retrieved today. As many as 29 trainees are still stranded: Nehru Institute of Mountaineering pic.twitter.com/aFUeAcxK28— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2022