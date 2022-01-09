Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: अब हर साल 26 दिसंबर को मनाया जाएगा वीर बाल दिवस, प्रकाश पर्व पर पीएम मोदी का बड़ा ऐलान

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "आज, श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाश पर्व के पावन अवसर पर, मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व हो रहा है कि इस वर्ष से, 26 दिसंबर को 'वीर बाल दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। यह साहिबजादों के साहस के लिए एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी।"

सिखों के 10वें गुरु गोबिंद सिंह (Guru Gobind Singh) के प्रकाश पर्व के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने बड़ा ऐलान किया है। पीएम मोदी ने ऐलान करते हुए कहा है कि अब हर साल 26 दिसंबर को ‘वीर बाल दिवस’ (Veer Bal Diwas) मनाया जाएगा। पीएम मोदी ने ये ऐलान ट्वीट कर किया है।

Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Welcome PM @narendramodi ji’s decision to mark 26th December as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’. The courage portrayed by Sahibzades under enormous oppression is unparalleled & everyone across the globe must know about their supreme sacrifice. This is a commendable step in that direction. https://t.co/KWgvwjIFVk— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 9, 2022

पीएम मोदी की इस घोषणा के बाद पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘ये निर्णय स्‍वागत योग्‍य है. साहिबजादों द्वारा दिखाया गया साहस अद्वितीय है और दुनिया भर में हर किसी को उनके इस बलिदान के बारे में जानना चाहिए। इस दिशा में यह एक सराहनीय कदम है।’बता दें कि आज सिखों के दसवें गुरु, गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह जी की जयंती है, ये हर साल पौष महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की सप्तमी तिथि को मनाई जाती है। सिख धर्म से जुड़े लोग आज का दिन धूमधाम से मनाते हैं।