scriptGuru Gobind Singh Jayanti: अब हर साल 26 दिसंबर को मनाया जाएगा वीर बाल दिवस, प्रकाश पर्व पर पीएम मोदी का बड़ा ऐलान | Veer Baal Diwas to be observed on December 26, says PM Modi | Patrika News

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: अब हर साल 26 दिसंबर को मनाया जाएगा वीर बाल दिवस, प्रकाश पर्व पर पीएम मोदी का बड़ा ऐलान

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "आज, श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाश पर्व के पावन अवसर पर, मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व हो रहा है कि इस वर्ष से, 26 दिसंबर को 'वीर बाल दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। यह साहिबजादों के साहस के लिए एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी।"

Published: January 09, 2022 03:20:02 pm

सिखों के 10वें गुरु गोबिंद सिंह (Guru Gobind Singh) के प्रकाश पर्व के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने बड़ा ऐलान किया है। पीएम मोदी ने ऐलान करते हुए कहा है कि अब हर साल 26 दिसंबर को ‘वीर बाल दिवस’ (Veer Bal Diwas) मनाया जाएगा। पीएम मोदी ने ये ऐलान ट्वीट कर किया है।
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
PM Narendra Modi
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "आज, श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाश पर्व के पावन अवसर पर, मुझे यह बताते हुए गर्व हो रहा है कि इस वर्ष से, 26 दिसंबर को 'वीर बाल दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। यह साहिबजादों के साहस के लिए एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी।"

एक और ट्वीट कर पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, "वीर बाल दिवस' वही दिन है, जिस दिन साहिबजादा जोरावर सिंह जी और साहिबजादा फतेह सिंह जी को दीवार में जिंदा चुनवा दिया गया था और वो देश के लिए शहीद हो गए थे। इन दोनों महान विभूतियों ने किसी और धर्म को चुनने की बजाय मौत को चुना था।"

पीएम मोदी ने इसके बाद लिखा, "माता गुजरी देवी, श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी और 4 साहिबजादों की वीरता और आदर्श भारत के करोड़ों लोगों को एक हिम्मत देती है। वे अन्याय के आगे कभी नहीं झुके। अब समय आ गया है जब लोग इनके बारे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा जानने की कोशिश करें।"


पीएम मोदी की इस घोषणा के बाद पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘ये निर्णय स्‍वागत योग्‍य है. साहिबजादों द्वारा दिखाया गया साहस अद्वितीय है और दुनिया भर में हर किसी को उनके इस बलिदान के बारे में जानना चाहिए। इस दिशा में यह एक सराहनीय कदम है।’

बता दें कि आज सिखों के दसवें गुरु, गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह जी की जयंती है, ये हर साल पौष महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की सप्तमी तिथि को मनाई जाती है। सिख धर्म से जुड़े लोग आज का दिन धूमधाम से मनाते हैं।
newsletter

Mahima Pandey

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Delhi Lockdown Update : केजरीवाल बोले- इस लहर में मौत काफी कम, अभी नहीं लगाएंगे लॉकडाउन

Delhi Lockdown Update : केजरीवाल बोले- इस लहर में मौत काफी कम, अभी नहीं लगाएंगे लॉकडाउन

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
करोड़पति ज्वेलर ने 27 साल छोटी युवती से की शादी, सुहागरात से ही बनाने लगा अननेचुरल संबंध
2
12 जनवरी तक इन जिलों में हो सकती है 'झमाझम' बारिश, गिर सकते हैं ओले
3
9-12 जनवरी में इन जिलों में होगी 'झमाझम' बारिश, पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड
4
Post Office Yojana: 100 रुपए निवेश शुरू कर 5 साल में पाएं 20 लाख रुपए, जानिए कैसे
5
5 क्रिकेटर्स जिन्होंने अपनी बहन से की है शादी, लिस्ट में 1 भारतीय
6
CM गहलोत का बयान, 31 जनवरी के बाद No Mask NO Entry करेंगे राजस्थान में, आज आएगी नई guideline

शानदार खबरें

9-12 जनवरी में इन जिलों में होगी 'झमाझम' बारिश, पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड
9-12 जनवरी में इन जिलों में होगी 'झमाझम' बारिश, पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड
Weather News: राजस्थान में बारिश ने तोड़ा रेकाॅर्ड, 15 जगह बारिश व 6 जगह होगी ओलावृष्टि
Weather News: राजस्थान में बारिश ने तोड़ा रेकाॅर्ड, 15 जगह बारिश व 6 जगह होगी ओलावृष्टि
5 बल्लेबाज जो तोड़ सकते हैं Rohit Sharma के 264 रनों का रिकॉर्ड, लिस्ट में 2 भारतीय
5 बल्लेबाज जो तोड़ सकते हैं Rohit Sharma के 264 रनों का रिकॉर्ड, लिस्ट में 2 भारतीय
इस स्कीम में हर माह 210 रुपए जमा करने पर होगी 5000 रुपए की मंथली इनकम, पति-पत्नी को डबल फायदा
इस स्कीम में हर माह 210 रुपए जमा करने पर होगी 5000 रुपए की मंथली इनकम, पति-पत्नी को डबल फायदा
Coronavirus को लेकर एक्सपर्ट्स का दावा, इस वजह से जल्द खत्म होगी कोरोना की तीसरी लहर
Coronavirus को लेकर एक्सपर्ट्स का दावा, इस वजह से जल्द खत्म होगी कोरोना की तीसरी लहर
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

12 जनवरी तक इन जिलों में हो सकती है 'झमाझम' बारिश, गिर सकते हैं ओलेकरोड़पति ज्वेलर ने 27 साल छोटी युवती से की शादी, सुहागरात से ही बनाने लगा अननेचुरल संबंधPost Office Yojana: 100 रुपए निवेश शुरू कर 5 साल में पाएं 20 लाखजब मीरा राजपूत ने खोले बेडरूम सीक्रेट, पसंदीदा पोजीशन पर बोलीं- शाहिद करते हैं गाइडCM गहलोत का बयान, 31 जनवरी के बाद No Mask NO Entry करेंगे राजस्थान में, आज आएगी नई guidelineMaruti Alto हुई टॉप 5 की लिस्ट से बाहर! इस कार पर देश ने दिखाया भरोसा, कम कीमत में देती है 32Km का माइलेज़मुकेश अंबानी के घर काम करने के लिए UPSC से भी टफ एग्ज़ाम करना होगा पास, मिलती हैं लाखों में सैलरीअलवर शहर विधायक संजय शर्मा के बेटे का एक्सीडेंट, दीवार से टकराई जीप, गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, इलाज जारी

बड़ी खबरें

Sulli Deals का मास्टरमाइंड ओंकारेश्वर ठाकुर गिरफ्तारBSP चीफ मायावती ने बताई अपनी सरकार बनने की तारीख, UP में जंगलराज हम ख़त्म करेंगे..Corona Cases: भारत में 21% बढ़े कोरोना के मामले, 24 घंटे में 1 लाख 59 हजार से ज्यादा नए केस, PM मोदी ने मीटिंग बुलाईसंसद से सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक कोरोना: संसद भवन में 400, रेल मंत्रालय में 127 कर्मचारी संक्रमित, अब तक SC के चार जज कोरोना पॉजिटिवCoronavirus Third Wave : जानें, कब किस राज्य में आएगा कोरोना की तीसरी लहर का पीक, पद्मश्री प्रोफेसर मणींद्र अग्रवाल ने दी ये जानकारीलोकवाणी में CM भूपेश ने युवाओं के सपने पर की बात, कोरोना के बढ़ते केस पर बोले- डरे नहीं, बरतें सावधानीऑनलाइन ठगी की तत्काल दें इन नंबरों पर सूचना, वापस मिल जाएगा पैसापेरासिटामोल का बेवजह इस्तेमाल नुकसानदायक, टीका लगवाने के बाद डॉक्टर की सलाह पर ही लें
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.