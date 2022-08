बंगाली फिल्मों में बैक टू बैक सुपरहिट गाने देने वाली निर्मला मिश्रा का निधन, ममता बनर्जी सहित इन लोगों ने जताया शोक, जानें किन गानों से मिली थी पहचान

Deeply saddened at the demise of renowned Singer Nirmala Mishra at the age of 81.



She was a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award. Her contribution to Odia Music, will be remembered forever.



My deep condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. 🙏