दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम, राजधानी में बारिश तो फरीदाबाद में गिरे ओले

Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light intensity rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas in Delhi and NCR ( Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hrs@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/RoVhTmfcn9