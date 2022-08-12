scriptWest Bengal News: Trinamool Congress TMC leader Pawan K Varma tenders resignation from party | ममता बनर्जी को बड़ा झटका, TMC के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष पवन वर्मा ने पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा | Patrika News

ममता बनर्जी को बड़ा झटका, TMC के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष पवन वर्मा ने पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा

ममता बनर्जी की पार्टी टीएमसी को झटका लगा है। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष पवन वर्मा ने टीएमसी को अलविदा कह दिया है। हालांकि, उन्होंने इस्तीफे की वजह नहीं बताई है। वर्मा पिछले साल ही तृणमूल कांग्रेस में शाामिल हुए थे। पिछले साल नवंबर में जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) से अलग होकर तृणमूल कांग्रेस का दामन थामा था।

पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ ममता बनर्जी नीत तृणमूल कांग्रेस को शुक्रवार को एक और झटका लगा। पूर्व राजनयिक और जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) (JDU) के नेता रह चुके पवन के वर्मा ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। पवन वर्मा ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी अध्यक्ष ममता बनर्जी को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया। नीतीश कुमार के महागठबंधन में लौटने के कुछ दिनों बाद उनका इस्तीफा हुआ है। बिहार में बीजेपी के नेतृत्व वाले एनडीए के साथ JDU ने गठबंधन तोड़कर महागठबंधन में वापसी की है।
पार्टी में शामिल होने के महज 10 महीने बाद आज TMC छोड़ दी। पवन वर्मा ने पिछले साल नवंबर में JDU से अलग होकर तृणमूल कांग्रेस का दामन थामा था। उन्होंने ट्वीटर पर सीएम ममता बनर्जी को संबोधित करते हुए अपने इस्तीफे की घोषणा की। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा, "प्रिय ममता जी, कृपया टीएमसी से मेरा इस्तीफा स्वीकार करें। मैं आपका धन्यवाद देता हूं कि आपने मेरा इतना गर्मजोशी के साथ टीएमसी में स्वागत किया था। ऑल द बेस्ट।"
बता दें, पवन के वर्मा पॉलिटिक्स में आने से पहले IFS अधिकारी भी रह चुके हैं और उन्होंने बतौर राजदूत भूटान और साइप्रस में अपनी सेवाएं दी हैं। पवन वर्मा पिछले साल ही तृणमूल कांग्रेस में शाामिल हुए थे। वे इससे पहले बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के सलाहकार थे। वे जून 2014 से जुलाई 2016 तक राज्यसभा सदस्य, जेडीयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव और राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता थे।
वहीं, उनके TMC से इस्तीफा देने के बाद यह कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि वो JDU में शामिल हो सकते हैं। वैसे भी उनके नीतीश कुमार से पुराने संपर्क हैं और अब जब नीतीश कुमार ने एनडीए का साथ छोड़कर महागठबंधन के साथ मिलकर सरकार बना ली है तो उसका असर अब अन्य पार्टियों पर भी देखने को मिलने लगा है।

गौ तस्करी मामले में 10 दिनों की CBI कस्टडी में भेजे गये TMC नेता अणुव्रत मंडल

