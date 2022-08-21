scriptZomato apologises for ‘Mahakal thali’ ad, give clarification | Zomato Ad Controversy: 'महाकाल की थाली' वाले विवाद पर जोमैटो ने मांगी माफी, पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला | Patrika News

Zomato Ad Controversy: 'महाकाल की थाली' वाले विवाद पर जोमैटो ने मांगी माफी, पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला

Zomato Mahakal thali ad: जोमैटो ने ऋतिक रोशन अभिनीत विवादित ad को हटा लिया है। इस ऐड में ऋतिक महाकाल से थाली मंगाने की बात कह रहे हैं। चारों तरफ से बहिष्कार की मांग उठने के बाद फूड डिलीवरी कंपनी ने माफी मांग ली है।

Published: August 21, 2022 03:22:45 pm

ऑनलाइन फूड डिलीवरी कंपनी Zomato के एक ऐड को लेकर आम जनता में आक्रोश देखने को मिला। हिंदुओं ने उसपर धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप लगाए। चारों तरफ से घिरे Zomato ने बॉयकोट ट्रेंड के बाद आज माफी मांग ली है। Zomato ने ट्वीट कर ये भी जानकारी दी है कि उसने विवादित ऐड को हटा लिया है।
Zomato apologises for ‘Mahakal thali’ ad, give clarification
Zomato apologises for ‘Mahakal thali’ ad, give clarification
Zomato ने माफी मांगते हुए ट्वीट किया, "ऋतिक रोशन की भूमिका वाला विज्ञापन उज्जैन के कुछ 'महाकाल रेस्टोरेंट' से जुड़ा है न कि श्री महाकालेश्वर मंदिर से। महकाल रेस्टोरेंट उज्जैन में हमारे हाई ऑर्डर वॉल्यूम रेस्टोरेंट में से एक है और इसकि थाली को हमने अपने मेन्यू में जोड़ा है। महाकाल रेस्टोरेंट उज्जैन में अखिल भारतीय कैम्पैन के लिए चुने गए रेस्टोरेंट में से एक था।"

zomato_controversial_ad.jpgकंपनी ने आगे लिखा, "हम उज्जैन के लोगों की भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हैं, और विज्ञापन को हटा लिया गया है। हम दिल से माफी मांगते हैं, क्योंकि यहां इरादा किसी की आस्था या भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का नहीं था।"

बता दें कि एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन द्वारा किये गए Zomato के एक ऐड में 'महकाल' शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इस ऐड में वो कह रहे हैं, 'थाली का मन किया। उज्जैन में हैं, तो महाकाल से मंगा लिया।'


इस ऐड को लेकर लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और इसके बहिष्कार की मांग उठने लगी। यही नहीं महाकाल मंदिर के पुजारियों ने भी इसपर आपत्ति जताते हुए माफी की मांग की थी। इसके बाद मध्य प्रदेश के गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि उन्होंने पुलिस को मामले की जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है। ऐसे में अब ज़ोमेटो ने ऐड के लिए माफी मांग ली है और सफाई भी दी है।
यह भी पढ़ें

Amazon इंडिया पर भगवान कृष्ण की अश्लील पेंटिंग को लेकर बवाल,भड़का हिंदू संगठन

newsletter

Mahima Pandey

Home / National News

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Bengal municipal by-elections: मतदान के दौरान भिड़े TMC और BJP समर्थक, कार्यकता का फूटा सिर

Bengal municipal by-elections: मतदान के दौरान भिड़े TMC और BJP समर्थक, कार्यकता का फूटा सिर

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
31 अगस्त को रहेगी सभी की छुट्टी, जारी हुआ आदेश
2
31 अगस्त को रहेगी सभी की छुट्टी, जारी हुआ आदेश
3
इंदौर से चलेगी नई सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन, रेलवे ने जारी किया टाइम टेबल
4
Weather Update: राजस्थान में भारी बारिश को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, बीसलपुर बांध से भी आई Good News
5
Everyone's holiday will be on August 31 | 31 अगस्त को रहेगी सभी की छुट्टी, जारी हुआ आदेश | Patrika News
6
सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी स्कूलों में 3 दिन की छुट्टी घोषित, जारी हुआ आदेश

शानदार खबरें

राजस्थान के 15 जिलों में तेज बारिश का अलर्ट, धौलपुर में साढ़े चार इंच बारिश
राजस्थान के 15 जिलों में तेज बारिश का अलर्ट, धौलपुर में साढ़े चार इंच बारिश
जमीन में गड़ा धन निकालने आए लोग हो गए मालामाल, जिन्होंने निकलवाया वे हुए कंगाल
जमीन में गड़ा धन निकालने आए लोग हो गए मालामाल, जिन्होंने निकलवाया वे हुए कंगाल
रंग लाई जयपुर की मुहिम, आखिर चार दिन बाद सुरक्षित लौटा लापता दिव्यांश
रंग लाई जयपुर की मुहिम, आखिर चार दिन बाद सुरक्षित लौटा लापता दिव्यांश
Sawan Somvar Vrat Katha: सावन का आखिरी सोमवार कल, व्रत में ना भूलें इस कथा को पढ़ना
Sawan Somvar Vrat Katha: सावन का आखिरी सोमवार कल, व्रत में ना भूलें इस कथा को पढ़ना
ये हैं भारत की 10 सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली SUV, 28km की माइलेज के साथ Maruti का ये मॉडल है सबस आगे
ये हैं भारत की 10 सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली SUV, 28km की माइलेज के साथ Maruti का ये मॉडल है सबस आगे
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Monsoon Alert : राजस्थान के आधे जिलों में कमजोर पड़ेगा मानसून, दो संभागों में ही भारी बारिश का अलर्टमुस्कुराए बांध: प्रदेश के बांधों में पानी की आवक जारी, बीसलपुर बांध के जलस्तर में छह सेंटीमीटर की हुई बढ़ोतरीराजस्थान में राशन की दुकानों पर अब गार्ड सिस्टम, मिलेगी ये सुविधाधन दायक मानी जाती हैं ये 5 अंगूठियां, लेकिन इस तरह से पहनने पर हो सकता है नुकसानस्वप्न शास्त्र: सपने में खुद को बार-बार ऊंचाई से गिरते देखना नहीं है बेवजह, जानें क्या है इसका मतलबराखी पर बेटियों को तोहफे में देना चाहता था भाई, बेटे की लालसा में दूसरे का बच्चा चुरा एक पिता बना किडनैपरबंटी-बबली ने मकान मालिक को लगाई 8 लाख रुपए की चपत, बलात्कार के केस में फंसाने की दी थी धमकीराजस्थान में ईडी की एन्ट्री, शेयर ब्रोकर को किया गिरफ्तार, पैसे लगाए बिना करोड़ों की दौलत

बड़ी खबरें

Maharashtra Politics: 'देवेंद्र फडणवीस होंगे BJP-शिवसेना गठबंधन के सीएम', चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले का बड़ा बयानराजौरी अटैक: 10 दिन वेंटिलेटर पर रहने के बाद हवलदार सतपाल सिंह शहीदगार्ड को बिहारी बोल गंदी-गंदी गालियां देने वाली भव्या राय पर केस दर्ज, अब हवालात की हवा खा रही 'गालीबाज मैडम'मनीष सिसोदिया पर डबल अटैक, CBI से अलग अब ED दर्ज करेगी मनी लॉन्ड्रिग का केस, सौंपे गए दस्तावेजकर्नाटकः NGO की आड़ में चला रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, नौकरी का भरोसा देकर 25 वर्षीय महिला की कई बार लूटी अस्मतBengal municipal by-elections: मतदान के दौरान भिड़े TMC और BJP समर्थक, कार्यकता का फूटा सिरगेहूं इम्पोर्ट कर सकता है भारत, दुनिया को खिलाने के PM मोदी के विजन को बड़ा झटकालुकआउट नोटिस पर सिसोदिया का हमला- 'क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी, मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूं, बताइए कहां आना है?'
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.