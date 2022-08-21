Zomato Ad Controversy: 'महाकाल की थाली' वाले विवाद पर जोमैटो ने मांगी माफी, पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला

Zomato ने माफी मांगते हुए ट्वीट किया, "ऋतिक रोशन की भूमिका वाला विज्ञापन उज्जैन के कुछ 'महाकाल रेस्टोरेंट' से जुड़ा है न कि श्री महाकालेश्वर मंदिर से। महकाल रेस्टोरेंट उज्जैन में हमारे हाई ऑर्डर वॉल्यूम रेस्टोरेंट में से एक है और इसकि थाली को हमने अपने मेन्यू में जोड़ा है। महाकाल रेस्टोरेंट उज्जैन में अखिल भारतीय कैम्पैन के लिए चुने गए रेस्टोरेंट में से एक था।"





In the advertisement of Zomato, #Hrithik_Roshan disrespected Lord Mahakal, the priest said – if there was another society, the company would have burnt#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal #Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/8F2Xz3gBzV — Kshama gupta (@kshamagupta12) August 21, 2022

In an ad @iHrithik says “Thali khane ka man tha, Mahakal se mangaa liya"@zomato shouldn't make the mistake of thinking that Mahakal's Prasad served in temples with devotion to devotees is the same as the food they serve when it's ordered! #Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/YyEPDa8i69— HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) August 21, 2022

#Boycott_zomato@Zomato, an establishment providing non-veg & veg food service, while advertising to Hrithik Roshan,

played with d religious sentiments of Hindus,

by taking d support of d Prasad plate given from Mahakal temple.



"ना करो हिंदुओ से गलत धंदा

ना बने आगे गलेका फंदा" pic.twitter.com/mptclUrOlc— Raghunath Dhobale (@hindus_right) August 21, 2022

इस ऐड को लेकर लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और इसके बहिष्कार की मांग उठने लगी। यही नहीं महाकाल मंदिर के पुजारियों ने भी इसपर आपत्ति जताते हुए माफी की मांग की थी। इसके बाद मध्य प्रदेश के गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि उन्होंने पुलिस को मामले की जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है। ऐसे में अब ज़ोमेटो ने ऐड के लिए माफी मांग ली है और सफाई भी दी है।