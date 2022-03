10 मिनट में डिलिवरी! Zomato को ये ऐलान करना पड़ा भारी, अब दे रहा सफाई

Hello Deepe, Please don't overcommit. 'Food Quality-10/10' Oh Come On! You are not running a restaurant, just a delivery business. Focus on your part, Utnaa bhi bahut hoga customers ke liye 🙏 https://t.co/6MSYbQpp7z

10 min 🙄



Delivery guy would be coming in a rush, driving bike on a higher speed than usual.



Why to risk someone's life just for few mins delay.



😐



Even if I get a chance to choose 10 min delivery. I am not going to opt for it.— Vibhor Varshney (@nakulvibhor) March 21, 2022