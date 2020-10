Ranveer Singh के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर करने को लेकर पूजा हेगड़े ने जाहिर की अपनी खुशी

View this post on Instagram

BIGGG NEWS... #RanveerSingh and director #RohitShetty team up once again... Film titled #Cirkus... Will be #RanveerSingh's first double role... #Rohit's take on #TheComedyOfErrors... Costars #PoojaHegde, #JacquelineFernandez and #VarunSharma... Produced-directed by #RohitShetty... Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Ent present. #Cirkus marks the first collaboration of #RohitShetty and #BhushanKumar... Starts next month in #Mumbai... Will be shot in #Mumbai, #Ooty and #Goa... Winter 2021 release.