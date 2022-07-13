scriptdelhi govt preparing school students for competency based education | Delhi: कॉम्पीटिशन के लिए तैयार हो रहे छात्र, क्रिटिकल थिंकिंग और एनालिटीकल क्षमता को बढ़ाने पर जोर | Patrika News

Delhi: कॉम्पीटिशन के लिए तैयार हो रहे छात्र, क्रिटिकल थिंकिंग और एनालिटीकल क्षमता को बढ़ाने पर जोर

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में हैप्पीनेस माइंडसेट,एंत्रप्रेन्योरशिप माइंडसेट व देशभक्ति करिकुलम से छात्रों की पढ़ने, सीखने व कई अन्य क्षमताओं को विकसित करने का काम किया जा रहा है। दिल्ली सरकार के सभी स्कूलों में हर सुबह छात्रों को शुरुआत हैप्पीनेस माइंडसे करिकुलम से की जा रही है। शिक्षक बच्चों को लगातार इसके प्रति सजग बना रहे हैं। छात्रों भी इन करिकुलम के प्रति काफी दिलचस्पी दिखा रहे हैं। अब सरकार की तरफ से इन करिकुलम के लिए नई असेसमेंट गाइडलाइंस भी तैयार की गई है।

 

 

नई दिल्ली

July 13, 2022

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में छात्रों के लिए अब नई असेसमेंट गाइलाइंस भी तैयार की गई है। इससे छात्रों को माइंडसेट करिकुलम से सीखने के अनुभवों का आंकलन किया जाएगा। दिल्ली सरकार की तरफ से इस दिशा में कई कदम उठा जा रहे हैं। दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री व शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार ने राजधानी के स्कूलों के लिए जारी नई असेसमेंट गाइडलाइन्स जारी की हैं। इससे अब माइंडसेट करिकुलम से सीखने के अनुभवों का आंकलन होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि नई असेसमेंट गाइडलाइन्स का उद्देश्य शैक्षिक विषयों के साथ-साथ बच्चों में एंत्रप्रेन्योरशिप माइंडसेट, देशभक्ति और हैप्पीनेस की समझ और जीवनशैली का हिस्सा बनने का आंकलन करना है। वर्तमान समय की आवश्यकताओं व वास्तविक दुनिया की चुनौतियों से लड़ने में हमारे बच्चों की क्षमताओं को विकसित करने के लिए स्कूलों में कम्पीटेंसी बेस्ड एजुकेशन पर फोकस करना जरुरी है।
delhi_govt_school_1.jpg
इस अकादमिक ईयर में होगा असेसमेंट
दिल्ली सरकार ने दिल्ली के स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों में एंत्रप्रेन्योरशिप माइंडसेट को बढ़ावा देने, देशभक्ति की भावना विकसित करने और हैप्पीनेस को उनके जीवन का हिस्सा बनाने के लिए एक और महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाते हुए इस अकादमिक वर्ष में शिक्षा निदेशालय के स्कूलों, सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त स्कूलों व मान्यता प्राप्त अनएडेड स्कूलों के लिए नया असेसमेंट गाइडलाइन्स तैयार की है। सरकार इस अकादमिक सेशन से शैक्षणिक सह-शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों के साथ-साथ माइंडसेट करिकुलम का असेसमेंट भी करेगी। उल्लेखनीय बात यह है कि माइंडसेट करिकुलम का असेसमेंट में किसी कंटेंट का असेसमेंट नहीं किया जाएगा बल्कि इनके माध्यम से बच्चों ने क्या सीखा व उनके व्यवहार में क्या परिवर्तन आया इसका आंकलन किया जाएगा। हाल ही में उत्तर पश्चिमी दिल्ली के रोहिणी स्थित सर्वोदय कन्या विद्यालय में शिक्षा निदेशालय की उप शिक्षा निदेशक सविता ड्राल पहुंची थी।
छात्रों की कई क्षमताओं को विकसित करने पर जोर
हैप्पीनेस माइंडसेट, एंत्रप्रेन्योरशिप माइंडसेट व देशभक्ति करिकुलम के माध्यम से छात्रों ने जो सीखा है उसका आंकलन करने का मुख्य उद्देश्य छात्रों के मेंटल, सोशल, इमोशनल व एथिकल क्षमताओं के डेवलपमेंट पर जोर देना है। जो राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 में दिए गए लक्ष्यों के अनुरूप है।
Rahul Manav

