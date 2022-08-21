scriptabuse video of woman viral in noida | Noida : हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो वायरल, गेट खोलने में देरी पर गार्ड को दी भद्दी गालियां, डीएम बोले- होगी कार्रवाई | Patrika News

Noida : हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो वायरल, गेट खोलने में देरी पर गार्ड को दी भद्दी गालियां, डीएम बोले- होगी कार्रवाई

नोएडा में एक हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि गार्ड से गेट खोलने में थोड़ी देरी हो गई। यह देखते ही महिला गुस्सा गई और गार्ड पर बुरी तरह से भड़क उठी। इतना ही नहीं महिला ने गार्ड को जमकर भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां भी दीं। डीएम ने कार्रवाई की बात कही है।

नोएडा

Updated: August 21, 2022 03:25:39 pm

नोएडा में एक हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो सामने आया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि महिला सोसायटी के गेट पर पहुंची थी। इसी बीच गार्ड से गेट खोलने में थोड़ी देरी हो गई। यह देखते ही महिला गुस्सा गई और गार्ड पर बुरी तरह से भड़क उठी। इतना ही नहीं महिला ने गार्ड को जमकर भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां भी दीं। इसी बीच एक गार्ड ने वीडियो बना लिया और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। वायरल वीडियो में साफ नजर आ रहा है कि महिला मामूली गलती पर गार्ड के ऊपर भड़कती है और उससे बेहद गंदे लहजे में बात करती हैं। अब वायरल वीडियो पर लोग तरह-तरह के कमेंट कर रहे हैं। वहीं पुलिस ने महिला को हिरासत में ले लिया है। जबकि डीएम सुहास एलवाई का कहना है कि महिला के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।
abuse-video-of-woman-viral-in-noida.jpg
Noida : हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो वायरल, गेट खोलने में देरी होने पर गार्ड को दी भद्दी गालियां।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, हाई प्रोफाइल महिला का वायरल हो रहा वीडियो नोएडा के सेक्टर-126 स्थित जेपी सोसायटी का बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक महिला सोसायटी के गेट पर पहुंचती है, लेकिन गार्ड को गेट खोलने में थोड़ी सी देर हो जाती है। देरी से गेट खुलने पर महिला गुस्से से तमतमा जाती है और गार्ड पर आग बबूला होते हुए उससे बदतमीजी करना शुरू कर देती है। इसके साथ ही वह गार्ड को बेहद भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां भी देती है। वीडियो में महिला साफ तौर मौजूद अन्य गार्डों को भी अपशब्द कहती नजर आ रही है। इतना ही नहीं वह एक गार्ड को पकड़कर उससे धक्का-मुक्की भी करती दिखाई दे रही है।
यह भी पढ़ें - समाजवादी पार्टी का कार्यालय सील, नेताओं की दुकान और मार्केट कुर्क करने से सपाइयों में मची खलबली

डीएम बोले- महिला के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई
बता दें कि घटना के दौरान एक गार्ड ने महिला का वीडियो बना लिया। इसके बाद वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया है। वीडियो वायरल होते ही पुलिस ने भी मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने महिला को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। वहीं इस मामले में जिलाधिकारी सुहास एलवाई का कहना है कि मामले में कानूनी कार्रवाई पहले ही शुरू कर दी गई है।
लोग कर रहे तरह-तरह के कमेंट

सोशल मीडिया पर महिला के वीडियो को लेकर लोग तरह-तरह के कमेंट कर रहे हैं। कोई कह रहा है हद कर दी आपने तो कोई कह रहा है कि शर्म ही बेच खाई तो कोई महिला सशक्तिकरण का एक और अनुपम उदाहरण बताते हुए चुटकी ले रहा है।
lokesh verma

