Noida : हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो वायरल, गेट खोलने में देरी पर गार्ड को दी भद्दी गालियां, डीएम बोले- होगी कार्रवाई

डीएम बोले- महिला के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई
Uttar Pradesh | "Legal action has already been initiated in the matter," says Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj https://t.co/9Z58M5Ojmv pic.twitter.com/R5AzVHh0Xo— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022
नोएडा में एक हाई प्रोफाइल गालीबाज महिला का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि गार्ड से गेट खोलने में थोड़ी देरी हो गई। यह देखते ही महिला गुस्सा गई और गार्ड पर बुरी तरह से भड़क उठी। इतना ही नहीं महिला ने गार्ड को जमकर भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां भी दीं। डीएम ने कार्रवाई की बात कही है।
नोएडा
Updated: August 21, 2022 03:25:39 pm
डीएम बोले- महिला के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई
