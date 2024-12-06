Breaking Barriers: Namibia’s First Female President and Meta’s Nuclear Power Plan

Meta, the company behind Facebook & Instagram, is exploring a surprising way to power its technology: nuclear energy. This ambitious move aims to support its artificial intelligence projects and meet its environmental goals while tackling the huge demand for electricity expected in the future. Meta has announced plans to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear power in the U.S. by the early 2030s. To give you an idea, a single gigawatt can power around 750,000 homes. That’s a lot of energy. Nuclear power is known for being clean and reliable, making it an exciting option to complement renewable sources like solar and wind. This effort marks a new chapter in how tech giants like Meta are taking bold steps to tackle the growing energy needs of the digital future.

A seemingly blank white canvas by renowned minimalist artist Robert Ryman is stirring up excitement as it heads to auction in Berlin. Valued at over $1.5 million, the 1970 painting titled General 52″ x 52″ refers to its dimensions and is far from ordinary. Although it looks blank, the canvas is carefully painted with white enamel and enamelac, materials often used for metal, creating a delicate, textured finish that adds depth and complexity. This fragile masterpiece is so sensitive that it can't even be transported for viewing ahead of the auction. This auction continues a trend of unique and thought-provoking art sales. Last month, Maurizio Cattelan's Comedian—a banana taped to a wall—made headlines when it sold for $6.2 million, only for the buyer to eat the banana. These bold pieces remind us that art isn't just about what we see—it's about how we interpret and experience it.

On December 7th, Earth will align directly between the Sun and Jupiter, creating a dazzling event called Jupiter’s opposition. This means Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will shine brightly in the night sky, visible all night long. It’s a rare opportunity for stargazers and telescope enthusiasts to get a spectacular view of the gas giant. The excitement begins a day earlier on December 6th, when Jupiter will be just 611 million kilometers (380 million miles) away from Earth, That’s incredibly close in cosmic terms. With its sun-facing side fully illuminated, Jupiter will appear at its brightest, like a “full Jupiter,” much like how we see a full moon. This is the perfect time to grab a telescope and observe Jupiter’s stunning atmospheric belts and its famous Galilean moons—Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

the world’s oldest known wild bird—a remarkable 74-year-old Laysan albatross Wisdom has recently returned to her nesting spot at the Midway Atoll, and she’s still full of surprises. She just laid her first egg in four years, proving age is just a number when it comes to resilience. Laysan albatrosses like Wisdom are incredible creatures, with an estimated 1.3 million of them soaring over the world’s oceans. These majestic birds are built for the skies, with wingspans of up to 6.5 feet—nearly the height of an average adult human. Did you know Laysan albatross like Wisdom have likely flown around 3.5 million miles in her lifetime—that’s like flying around the Earth 140 times.