Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: देश भर में गणपत्ति बप्पा मोरया, देखें Photos

आज गणेश चतुर्थी ( Ganesh Chaturthi ) है। इस मौके पर भगवान गणेश ( Lord Gnesh ) का प्रकटोत्सव देशभर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। मुंबई से लेकर तमिलनाडु तक भक्त भगवान गणेश के दर्शन के लिए मंदिर और पंडालों की ओर जा रहे हैं। मुंबई में भगवान गणेश के अद्भुत स्वरूप लालबाग के राजा ( lalbaugcha raja ) के दर्शन के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड पड़ी है। वहीं, सोमवरा की सुबह सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर ( Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir ) काकड़ आरती हुई। इस आरती को देखने के लिए लाखों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु मौजूद रहे।

Mumbai: Darshan of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja begins. #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/2SZpVaNNcP — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

मुंबई में लालबाग के राजा के दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

Maharashtra: 'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/sd1qsYb7Zs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

मुंबई में सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में काकड़ आरती हुई

Mumbai: Preparations being done at the pandal of GSB Seva Mandal, in Matunga, for the 'darshan' of 'gold Ganesh' - the gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7006VkEtiw — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

मुंबई के माटूंगा में 'गोल्ड गणेश' के दर्शन के लिए खुला पंडाल

Maharashtra: Devotees offer prayers at Shree Ganesh Mandir, in Nagpur's Tatya Tope Nagar, on #GaneshChaturthi today. pic.twitter.com/h8cE6rby2N — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

नागपुर के Shri Ganesh Mandir में भक्तों ने की पूजा-अर्चना

Bengaluru: Devotees gather at Dodda Ganesha Temple to offer prayers on #GaneshChaturthi today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wrKy7wGPSg — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

डोडा गणपति मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़

Tamil Nadu: Devotees arrive for 'darshan' of lord Ganpati idol at Puliakulam Munthi Vinayakar Temple in Coimbatore on #GaneshChaturthi today. pic.twitter.com/aPja8njRtm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Munthi Vinayagar Temple में भगवान गणेश के दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़