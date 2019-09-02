Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: देश भर में गणपत्ति बप्पा मोरया, देखें Photos

Devendra Kashyap | Publish: Sep, 02 2019 12:08:47 PM (IST)

आज गणेश चतुर्थी ( Ganesh Chaturthi ) है। इस मौके पर भगवान गणेश ( Lord Gnesh ) का प्रकटोत्सव देशभर में धूमधाम से मनाई जा रही है। मुंबई से लेकर तमिलनाडु तक भक्त भगवान गणेश के दर्शन के लिए मंदिर और पंडालों की ओर जा रहे हैं। मुंबई में भगवान गणेश के अद्भुत स्वरूप लालबाग के राजा ( lalbaugcha raja ) के दर्शन के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड पड़ी है। वहीं, सोमवरा की सुबह सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर ( Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir ) काकड़ आरती हुई। इस आरती को देखने के लिए लाखों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु मौजूद रहे।

मुंबई में लालबाग के राजा के दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

मुंबई में सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में काकड़ आरती हुई

मुंबई के माटूंगा में 'गोल्ड गणेश' के दर्शन के लिए खुला पंडाल

नागपुर के Shri Ganesh Mandir में भक्तों ने की पूजा-अर्चना

डोडा गणपति मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़

Munthi Vinayagar Temple में भगवान गणेश के दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

