scriptAkhilesh Yadav Pilibhit Rally: पीलीभीत में गरजे अखिलेश, कहा- बीजेपी के लोग बढ़ा रहे भ्रष्टाचार | Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP government and PM Modi in Pilibhit rally | Patrika News
Home / Pilibhit

Akhilesh Yadav Pilibhit Rally: पीलीभीत में गरजे अखिलेश, कहा- बीजेपी के लोग बढ़ा रहे भ्रष्टाचार

locationपीलीभीतPublished: Apr 12, 2024 06:01:57 pm

Submitted by:

Aman Kumar Pandey

UP Lok Sabha Election 2024: पीलीभीत में सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने बीजेपी नेता और पीलभीत के मौजूदा सांसद वरुण गांधी का नाम लिए बिना भाजपा पर बड़ा हमला किया है।

akhilesh_yadav_rally_in_pilibhit.jpg
Akhilesh Yadav rally in Pilibhit
UP Lok Sabha Election 2024: पीलीभीत में समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बीजेपी नेता और पीलीभीत के मौजूदा सांसद वरुण गांधी का नाम लिए बिना भाजपा पर बड़ा हमला किया है। अखिलेश यादव ने वरुण गांधी की चुटकी भी ली है। उन्होंने ने कहा कि कोई कल्पना नहीं कर सकता है कि थार से किसान आंदोलन को कुचला जाएगा। उसमें कई लोगों की जान चली गई। किसान आंदोलन को जो दबा रहे थे उन्हें सम्मान दिया जा रहा है। किसान आंदोलन की बात जो कर रहे थे उन्हें तो सुनने में आया मंच पर भी जगह नहीं मिली।
बीजेपी सरकार नहीं रोक रही महंगाई

अखिलेश यादव ने बीजेपी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा, "महंगाई दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ रही है। चाहे वह डीजल हो, पेट्रोल हो या बुनियादी जरूरतें, अब सब कुछ महंगा है। यह सरकार महंगाई पर अंकुश नहीं लगा रही है...वे (भाजपा) दावा करते हैं कि भ्रष्टाचारी हैं।" पीछे नहीं रहेंगे, लेकिन अगर कोई भ्रष्टाचार बढ़ा रहा है, वो बीजेपी के लोग हैं। मैं उन्हें बताना चाहता हूं कि 2014 में उत्तर प्रदेश ने उन्हें सरकार बनाई, वे सत्ता में आए, लेकिन 2024 में उन्हें लात मारी जाएगी। अगर उत्तर प्रदेश के लोग गर्मजोशी से स्वागत कर सकते हैं, तो वे जोरदार विदाई भी दे सकते हैं।"
चीन के साथ बंद करो व्यापार- अखिलेश यादव
सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर भी जम कर निशाना साधा। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा, "बीजेपी सरकार कहती है कि अगर उन्होंने (चीन ने) हमारे गांवों का नाम बदला है तो हम चीन का नाम बदल देंगे। चीन के नाम में संशोधन मत करो, उनके साथ व्यापार बंद करो, फिर हमारा देश आगे दिखेगा।"

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो