अजय आलोक, अधीर रंजन के बाद अब उदित राज ने किया राष्ट्रपति का अपमान, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President!



Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj pic.twitter.com/W0owoqxYHu