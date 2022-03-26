केजरीवाल को The Kashmir Files पर टिप्पणी करना पड़ा भारी, जनता ने किया ट्रोल

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल ने the kashmir files फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने को लेकर टिप्पणी की थी। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया है।
Updated: March 26, 2022 04:18:44 pm
वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर एक आयुष शुक्ला नाम यूजर ने लिखा, "एक विवाहित हिंदू महिला होने के नाते एक नरसंहार पीड़ित महिला पर कैसे हंस सकती है? यह शर्म की बात है कि लोगों ने ऐसे संवेदनहीन लोगों को अपना प्रतिनिधि चुना है।"
While Kejriwal's Govt in the past waived of tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1ONw3jvaKw— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 25, 2022
Being a married Hindu woman how can she laugh at a genocidal victim who is also an woman?— Ayush Shukla (@Ayush_Shukla18) March 26, 2022
It's a shame that people has elected such insensible people as their representative.
Delhi riots would have gone more far if BJP wasn't there.#KejriwalExposed #TheKashmiriFiles #Shameless pic.twitter.com/YGkSZv5x58
गौरतलब है कि केजरीवाल सरकार ने नीरजा, नील बट्टा सनाटा, उड़ता पंजाब जैसी फिल्मों को टैक्स फ्री किया था। बता दें कि केजरीवाल ने फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने के विभिन्न राज्य सरकारों के फैसले पर सवाल उठाया था। वीडियो में केजरीवाल पूछते दिख रहे हैं, "विवेक अग्निहोत्री से फिल्म को यूट्यूब पर डालने के लिए कहें। हर कोई इसे मुफ्त में देख सकता है। फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने की क्या जरूरत है।"
Not only did he call "The Kashmir Genocide" a lie, he also had the audacity to laugh at it in front of whole assembly as if it were a joke!
Think twice before giving vote to these type of idiots !#YouTubeParDalDo#KejriwalExposed pic.twitter.com/BHkzaPCnjQ— RAJAT (@rajat_1209) March 26, 2022
अगली खबर
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें