केजरीवाल को The Kashmir Files पर टिप्पणी करना पड़ा भारी, जनता ने किया ट्रोल

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल ने the kashmir files फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने को लेकर टिप्पणी की थी। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया है।

Updated: March 26, 2022 04:18:44 pm

दिल्ली विधानसभा में गुरुवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का एक भाषण वायरल हो गया है। इस भाषण के दौरान केजरीवाल ने जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि वह कश्मीरी पंडितों से नफरत करते हैं। वीडियो में, अरविंद केजरीवाल “द कश्मीर फाइल्स को बढ़ावा देने” के लिए भाजपा नेताओं का मजाक उड़ाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने को लेकर अरविन्द केजरीवाल ने कहा था कि 'ये बोलते हैं फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करो, मैं कहता हूं यूट्यूब पर डाल दो।' उनके इस बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर जनता ने उनके पुराने ट्वीट्स को निकाला और उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।
सोशल मीडिया पर केजरीवाल को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "जबकि केजरीवाल की सरकार ने पूर्व में कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के लिए टैक्स फ्री किया है , उन्होंने #KashmirFiles पर ऐसा करने से इनकार कर दिया। कश्मीरी हिंदू नरसंहार को उजागर करने वाली फिल्म का मजाक उड़ा सभी हदें पार कर दी हैं।"

वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर एक आयुष शुक्ला नाम यूजर ने लिखा, "एक विवाहित हिंदू महिला होने के नाते एक नरसंहार पीड़ित महिला पर कैसे हंस सकती है? यह शर्म की बात है कि लोगों ने ऐसे संवेदनहीन लोगों को अपना प्रतिनिधि चुना है।"

रजत नाम के एक यूजर ने लिखा, "केजरीवाल ने "द कश्मीर जनसंहार" को झूठ ही नहीं कहा, बल्कि पूरी सभा के सामने इस पर हंसने का दुस्साहस भी किया जैसे कि यह कोई मजाक हो! इस तरह के बेवकूफों को वोट देने से पहले एक बार सोच लें!"
गौरतलब है कि केजरीवाल सरकार ने नीरजा, नील बट्टा सनाटा, उड़ता पंजाब जैसी फिल्मों को टैक्स फ्री किया था। बता दें कि केजरीवाल ने फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने के विभिन्न राज्य सरकारों के फैसले पर सवाल उठाया था। वीडियो में केजरीवाल पूछते दिख रहे हैं, "विवेक अग्निहोत्री से फिल्म को यूट्यूब पर डालने के लिए कहें। हर कोई इसे मुफ्त में देख सकता है। फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने की क्या जरूरत है।"
आगे केजरीवाल ने कहा था, "ये पोस्टर भी नहीं लगवाएंगे छोटी फिल्मों के। जो भी करना हो कम से कम ये पिक्चर का प्रमोशन करना बंद करो। गंदे लगते हो तुम लोग, शोभा नहीं देता अप लोगों को। राजनीति में कुछ करने आए थे कहाँ पिक्चर के प्रमोशन में लग गए।"

Mahima Pandey

