Video: रणदीप सुरजेवाला का बीजेपी पर निशाना, बोले- रविशंकर सबसे कमजोर कानून मंत्री

  • randeep surjewala का बड़ा बयान
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद को बताया सबसे कमजोर मंत्री
  • बोले- कानून मंत्री होकर सबसे ज्यादा तोड़ते हैं कानून

Dhiraj Kumar Sharma

Updated: 28 Feb 2020, 02:21:34 PM (IST)

राजनीति

related story

दिल्ली हिंसा पर केजरीवाल का बयान- AAP पार्षद ताहिर दोषी है तो दोगुनी सजा दें

दिल्ली हिंसा पर केजरीवाल का बयान- AAP पार्षद ताहिर दोषी है तो दोगुनी सजा दें
दिल्ली हिंसाः जुमे की नमाज की तैयारियां पूरी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस बल तैनात
दिल्ली हिंसाः जुमे की नमाज की तैयारियां पूरी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस बल तैनात
2018-19ः BJP को मिला सबसे ज्यादा 742 करोड़ का चंदा, कांग्रेस दूसरे नंबर पर
2018-19ः BJP को मिला सबसे ज्यादा 742 करोड़ का चंदा, कांग्रेस दूसरे नंबर पर
Video: दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर जावड़ेकर ने साथा सोनिया गांधी पर निशाना

Video: दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर जावड़ेकर ने साथा सोनिया गांधी पर निशाना
बिहारः गांधी मैदान में गोडसे का जिक्र, संविधान बचाओ-नागरिकता बचाओ महारैली में केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना
बिहारः गांधी मैदान में गोडसे का जिक्र, संविधान बचाओ-नागरिकता बचाओ महारैली में केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना
दिल्ली हिंसा पर केजरीवाल बोले- AAP का कोई नेता दोषी पाया गया तो उसे दोगुनी सजा होगी
दिल्ली हिंसा पर केजरीवाल बोले- AAP का कोई नेता दोषी पाया गया तो उसे दोगुनी सजा होगी
VIDEO: दिल्ली हिंसा में AAP पार्षद का नाम आने पर आया पार्टी स्पष्टीकरण

VIDEO: दिल्ली हिंसा में AAP पार्षद का नाम आने पर आया पार्टी स्पष्टीकरण
Video: बीजेपी नेता कपिल मिश्रा का आरोप, ताहिर हुसैन के घर से नाले में फेंकी गईं लाशें

Video: बीजेपी नेता कपिल मिश्रा का आरोप, ताहिर हुसैन के घर से नाले में फेंकी गईं लाशें
दिल्ली हिंसाः कपिल मिश्रा का बड़ा आरोप, आईबी कर्मी अंकित शर्मा की हत्या का जिम्मेदार ताहिर हुसैन
दिल्ली हिंसाः कपिल मिश्रा का बड़ा आरोप, आईबी कर्मी अंकित शर्मा की हत्या का जिम्मेदार ताहिर हुसैन
दिल्ली हिंसाः प्रशांत किशोर ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा- पुलिस कमिश्नर के खिलाफ करें कार्रवाई
दिल्ली हिंसाः प्रशांत किशोर ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा- पुलिस कमिश्नर के खिलाफ करें कार्रवाई
दिल्ली हिंसा पर हरियाणा के मंत्री का चौंकाने वाला बयान, बोले- 'दंगे तो जिंदगी का हिस्सा'
दिल्ली हिंसा पर हरियाणा के मंत्री का चौंकाने वाला बयान, बोले- 'दंगे तो जिंदगी का हिस्सा'
VIDEO: गृह मंत्री और दिल्ली पुलिस हिंसा को रोकने में नाकाम रही- सोनिया गांधी

VIDEO: गृह मंत्री और दिल्ली पुलिस हिंसा को रोकने में नाकाम रही- सोनिया गांधी
Randeep Surjewala Ravishankar Prasad Congress delhi violence

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Political News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned