Video: रणदीप सुरजेवाला का बीजेपी पर निशाना, बोले- रविशंकर सबसे कमजोर कानून मंत्री
- randeep surjewala का बड़ा बयान
- केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद को बताया सबसे कमजोर मंत्री
- बोले- कानून मंत्री होकर सबसे ज्यादा तोड़ते हैं कानून
Dhiraj Kumar Sharma
Updated: 28 Feb 2020, 02:21:34 PM (IST)
राजनीति
