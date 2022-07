Maharashtra News: महाराष्ट्र में NCB की बड़ी कार्रवाई, सोलापुर-पुणे हाईवे पर 54 किलो गांजा जब्त; दो गिरफ्तार

Maharashtra | NCB seized 54 kgs high-grade Ganja at Solapur-Pune Highway&arrested 2 people on June 30. The seized contraband, worth Rs 85 Lakhs approx, was sourced from Ganjam, Odisha which was destined for further distribution to peddlers in Mumbai, Surat & other adjoining areas pic.twitter.com/IWdyyfZ2WV