नौसेना कैडेट ने लहरों पर किया रोमांच, सीखी सेल की बारीकियां

NCC Raipur concluded the second day of sailings expedition by evening with 35 km sailings. The cadets competed in the Cell Rigging event in which Team Mahanadi won. Camp Commandant Commander Shravan Kumar Khutia said about the sail rigging, that the boat has to properly and firmly connect the various mast and sail for sailings so that the mast cell does not break due to the high pressure wind. In the cell rigging event, Narmada won from three teams Mahanadi, Narmada and Godavari.