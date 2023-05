बेलगाम हुए अपराधी, एक रात में तीन घरों में चोरों का धावा, एक घर से लाखों के जेवरात उड़ाए

चोरहटा थाने के गोड़हर में हुई घटना, स्थानीय लोगों में आक्रोश

Unbridled criminals, thieves raided three houses in one night, looted,Unbridled criminals, thieves raided three houses in one night, looted,Unbridled criminals, thieves raided three houses in one night, looted,Unbridled criminals, thieves raided three houses in one night, looted,Unbridled criminals, thieves raided three houses in one night, looted