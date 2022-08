बोले विधायक: रिफाइनरी प्रबंधन मान रहा अंग्रेजों का संविधान, पांच किलोमीटर में ग्रामीण नहीं बना रहे आवास

रिफाइनरी विस्तार और पेट्रोकेमिल हब को लेकर हुई प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की लोक सुनवाई में बोले विधायक

MLA said: Refinery management is following the constitution of British, villagers are not building houses in five kilometers