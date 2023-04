Video: निरीक्षण में बायोलॉजी लैब में मिला संदिग्ध भ्रूण, एफआइआर दर्ज कराने के निर्देश

बाल संरक्षण अयोग के सदस्यों ने किया मिशनरी स्कूल का किया निरीक्षण

Suspicious embryo kept in chemical found in biology lab during inspection, seized and handed over to station in-charge