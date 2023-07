सरकार देती है पुलिसकर्मियों को पांच सौ रुपए मकान किराया, अनुविभाग के 125 पुलिसकर्मियों को रहने है केवल 67 आवास

ज्यादा रुपए देकर किराए से रहने मजबूर





The government gives five hundred rupees house rent to the policemen, 125 policemen of the subdivision have only 67 houses to live in.