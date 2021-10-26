Subscription Terms of Usage

Subscription and Cancellation

The Rajasthan Patrika Pvt Limited (RRPL ) reserves the right to vary the amount of content and types of service that it makes available to different categories of users at any time, including without limitation to Registered Users.

• RRPL provides a subscription that allows our subscribers to access content (“RRPL Content”) over the Internet to certain mobile phones, computers and other devices. By subscribing to the RRPL , you deem to accept the Terms & Conditions.

Free Trials:

• Our RRPL subscription may start with a free trial. The free trial period of your subscription specified during sign-up is intended to allow subscribers to try the service.

• Free trial eligibility is determined by RRPL at its sole discretion and we may limit eligibility to prevent free trial abuse. We reserve the right to revoke the free trial and put your account on hold in the event that we determine that you are not eligible at our discretion without assigning any reason. We may use information such as device ID, method of payment or an account email address used with an existing or recent RRPL subscription to determine eligibility.

Renewal

Unless specifically stated in any Subscription offer or promotion when you place your Subscription order with RRPL Publishing Private Limited. RRPL Publishing Private Limited will contact you at the end of the initial subscription period with an offer to renew your subscription at the then prevailing renewal rate, which may be changed from time to time.

Cancellation

To cancel your subscription, please write to [email protected] . No refund is applicable after 7 days from the day of purchasing the product. If you cancel the subscription, during the free trials, you would be eligible for the full refund.



Refunds

Refunds, if applicable, at the discretion of the RRPL and shall be made only to the net banking account/debit/credit card used for the original transaction. For the avoidance of doubt nothing in this Policy shall require the RRPL to refund the Fees (or part thereof) unless such Fees (or part thereof) have previously been credited to the RRPL account.