Ashes 2021:दूसरे टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड ने 12 सदस्यीय टीम का किया ऐलान, ब्रॉड और एंडरसन की वापसी

England have named their 12-man squad for the second Test:



Joe Root (c)

Jimmy Anderson

Stuart Broad

Rory Burns

Jos Buttler

Haseeb Hameed

Jack Leach

Dawid Malan

Ollie Pope

Ollie Robinson

Ben Stokes

Chris Woakes



Mark Wood is rested in Adelaide. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/DmrkjxxwYq